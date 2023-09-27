On the Beat: Matt Hagen's Murder Ballads and Point CounterPoint Celebrates 60 Years of Chamber Music 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Luke Awtry

Matt Hagen

Feel that crisp air creeping in? Smell all that pumpkin crap? Summer is dead, people — long live the spooky season. And, just as all the cardboard skeletons and fake spiderwebs start popping up, here comes the ghastly specter of Matt Hagen, harbinger of Samhain, Burlington's own Elvira. That's right, the guitarist and member of approximately 84 different bands (the High Breaks, Surf Sabbath) returns for his annual tradition of playing a slew of murder ballads during his weekly residency at the 126 in Burlington.

Every Monday in October, from 9 to 10 p.m., Hagen will present a different set of killer tunes, each with its own theme, culminating in an interactive whodunit that the audience must solve on October 30. Hagen's friends will join him throughout the series, including indie pop singer Andriana Chobot, Johnnie Day Durand and her saw, keyboardist Mike Fried, and drummer extraordinaire Dan Ryan.

Point CounterPoint is turning 60! The long-running chamber music camp, located on the shores of Lake Dunmore in Addison County, was founded in 1963 by New Jersey pianist, composer and teacher Edwin Finckel as a place for his students to continue learning their craft over the summer. His son David Finckel, one of the first campers in the program, went on to become the artistic director of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in New York City.

The camp has changed hands a few times over the years, but since 2008 it's been under the watchful eye of owner and executive director Jenny Beck. Beck has overseen developments such as adult chamber music workshops and the New Music on the Point program, which encourages students to interact with the latest chamber music releases.

The camp has hosted more than 10,000 young musicians over the years, making it one of the leading chamber music programs in the country, so it's only fitting that for its 60th anniversary, Point CounterPoint is welcoming back many former campers for an Alumni Chamber Music Concert.

Held on Friday, September 29, at the Congregational Church of Salisbury, which has hosted Point CounterPoint performances for more than 40 years, the concert features camp alumni performing music they learned as kids in the program.

"It's going to be incredibly special to welcome back the generations of campers and their families to celebrate this occasion," Beck said by phone. "We wanted to put on a free performance as a sort of thank-you to this community and the region that's been our home for so many decades."

For more information on the concert and Point CounterPoint's summer programs, visit pointcp.com.

The fourth annual Indigenous Peoples' Day Rocks celebration will go down on Saturday, October 7, at the Stowe Events Field. Organized in partnership with Chief Don Stevens and the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation, the event has a mission to "create a year-round vessel and engine to honor, celebrate, and support our Indigenous peoples whose lands we live on," according to a press release.

Along with workshops featuring Native language educators, historians, preservationists, storytelling, and Native art and culture, a full slate of musicians is set to play, including former Named by Strangers multi-instrumentalist Morgan Lamphere, the Dave Keller Band and Blues Hall of Fame inductee Joe Louis Walker. The event is free, but donations are encouraged. For more information, pop over to ipdrocks.com.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

The Red Newts

The Red Newts, Olde Northender Pub, Burlington, Friday, September 22: The Olde Northender Pub is a North Street bar known for the motto "Start your bender at the Olde Northender." You're more likely to witness a full-blown eclipse than live music at the dive, but some sort of cosmic alignment must have happened last Friday to allow Burlington's Red Newts to throw their 10-year anniversary show there. On further investigation, I found it to be an inside job. Ex-N'ender 'tender Nick Losito started the band while working there and added more members, including Sarah Cutler on lead vocals, until the sound was locked in. I jokingly asked the bartender if the Red Newts were the only band allowed to play there, and without a second of hesitation, he replied with a very emphatic "Yes." Happy 10th to the Red Newts — can't wait to catch ya at the N'ender for the 20th.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, September 27, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlker and Gingervitus spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Listening In

