On the Beat: Neil Cleary Celebrates the Talking Heads and New Music From Madaila 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Michelle Di Russso and Ray Vega

Do you love Talking Heads? What about high-fidelity sound systems? Well, have I got some good news for you. On Saturday, July 15, musician, producer and DJ extraordinaire Neil Cleary is hosting a very special night at Burlington's Paradiso Hi-Fi lounge titled "Houses in Motion: the Forces that Created Talking Heads' Remain in Light."

Cleary, who hosts shows on SiriusXM and also deejays Phish's radio station, "The Bunny," plans to pay tribute to one of the greatest albums of the 20th century. (That's right, I can say that; it's my column. Disagree? Get your own column!) He'll be spinning four hours of the music that influenced Talking Heads, including, according to Cleary, "lots of Afrobeat, post-punk dance, and awkward downtown funk."

It's something of a full-circle moment for Cleary, who deejays under the moniker Tad Cautious. His homies in Phish famously covered Remain in Light in its entirety on Halloween in 1996, so he's especially excited to return to the record. The Paradiso show will be the first in a series of DJ sets by Cleary honoring the album, including gigs in Nashville and New York City.

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra is going on tour! Per tradition, the VSO is embarking on a five-show summer trek across the state, starting with a stop on Friday, June 30, in South Pomfret, followed by performances in East Burke, Stowe and Grafton and culminating in a Fourth of July show at the Shelburne Museum.

Guest trumpeter and local jazz legend Ray Vega and Argentinean Italian conductor Michelle Di Russo join the VSO for the concerts, which will focus on swing, jazz, spirituals and marches.

"This July marks my 15th anniversary as a resident of the Green Mountain State," Vega wrote in a press release for the tour. "I cannot think of a better way to celebrate than to play with the VSO!"

Di Russo, an associate conductor with the North Carolina Symphony, is excited to collaborate with the VSO and particularly with Vega.

"I can't wait to take the American Swing tour to Vermont communities," she wrote in the press release. She added that she and Vega had been working hard on curating the show, "including commissioning arrangements for the VSO and classic tunes from jazz masters like Johnny Mandel and Duke Ellington that have influenced other composers like Bernstein and Gershwin."

For more information and to grab tickets, visit vso.org/events.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Mark Daly

Madaila is back with a new single. The indie dance-pop project, which started out as a full band populated by some of the area's best musicians, has scaled back since 2019, when singer-songwriter Mark Daly essentially converted the moniker into his solo project.

Daly wrote his new single, titled "I'll Be Good to You," as a tribute to his wife. He also revealed on social media that the song is the opening track of a forthcoming album titled On an Island, due out later this year. "I'll Be Good to You" hits all streaming services on Friday, June 30.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Green Mountain Waves Showcase in Burlington

Green Mountain Waves Showcase, Burlington, June 23: I'm a little bummed that my first Green Mountain Waves experience was the series' one-year anniversary bash. Then again, what a treat it was to walk into a fully fleshed-out, DIY backyard show experience that had apparently fixed all the kinks in the past year. The evening began with GMW cofounder Seth Sylvester leading a group warm-up while cofounder/host Ryan Duchene handed out various hand percussion items so anyone who wished could be involved. It was at this moment that I began to realize how special this series is. The great opening set by cofounder Gina Glenbowski, aka GG, and friends smoothly transitioned into standup by local comedian Max Higgins. Julian Bunch – whose guitar playing blew me away – and singer-songwriter Claudia Maria followed. My one complaint? It was over far too quickly.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, June 28, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlker and Gingervitus spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Wednesday, June 28, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs and spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop. "Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, June 28, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Andriana & the Bananas play live in studio.

Wednesday, June 28, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: play live in studio. "The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, June 29, 9 p.m., at WBKM.org: Host Tim Lewis plays selections of local music.

Thursday, June 29, 9 p.m., at WBKM.org: Host plays selections of local music. "Cultural Bunker," Friday, June 30, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Friday, June 30, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host plays local and nonlocal hip-hop. "Acoustic Harmony," Saturday, July 1, 4 p.m., on 91.1 WGDR: Host Mark Michaelis plays folk and Americana music with an emphasis on Vermont artists.

Saturday, July 1, 4 p.m., on 91.1 WGDR: Host plays folk and Americana music with an emphasis on Vermont artists. "All the Traditions," Sunday, July 2, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening in

Spotify playlist of Vermont jams