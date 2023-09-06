On the Beat: New Flood Benefit Shows in Burlington and Montpelier 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

BirdSong Music & Arts Festival in Middletown Springs

Vermonters are still picking up the pieces after July's catastrophic flooding. The state's musical community has been heavily involved in relief efforts and fundraising, from Phish's pair of sold-out benefit shows last month at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, which raised $3.5 million; to the "Hug Your Farmer: Hard Rain" all-star event going down at the Flynn Main Stage in Burlington on Thursday, September 7.

A slew of smaller fundraisers continue to happen, too, including one this weekend on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier.

The Central Vermont Flood Relief Benefit Concert kicks off on Saturday, September 9, at 3 p.m. Headlined by self-described "psychotropical" jazz act Guagua, indie soul duo Dwight + Nicole, blues guitarist Dave Keller, and Burlington jazz stalwarts the Ray Vega Quintet, the fest raises money for the Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund and the Barre Community Relief Fund. Attendees can get fare from food trucks and hear talks from members of the governor's office on the challenges facing flood-affected areas and ways to help. For tickets and more information, visit sevendaystickets.com.

The following week, on Sunday, September 17, the University of Vermont Recital Hall in Burlington welcomes "A Joyful Noise," hosted by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and featuring performances by cellist Zoë Keating, jazz act Birdcode, and composers Matt LaRocca and Tom Toner, among many others. All proceeds from the event go to the Vermont Arts Council's flood relief grants, which serve as a lifeline for Vermont artists, many of whom lost studios, homes and equipment needed to maintain their livelihood.

"One reason Vermont thrives is because of the value its citizens place in the arts and the great artists who live here," UVM School of the Arts director Kelley Helmstutler Di Dio wrote in a press release. With the concert, she continued, "We're not just showcasing the incredible talents of our local artists, but we're also fostering a sense of unity and resilience that defines our creative community." For more information, visit vermontartscouncil.org.

New singles from Vermont artists! Montpelier singer-songwriter Jim Gallagher recently dropped "In a Downward Spiral" on his YouTube page. The ponderous indie rock slow jam and the other six tunes on the page make up a sort of unofficial EP for Gallagher, who describes himself as a "shy, behind-closed-doors composer/writer/singer/recorder."

Continuing her recent flurry of activity, Burlington-based rapper Omega Jade is back with a new single. "Won't Back Down feat. SINNN" is the latest song the poet and MC has dropped in the past three months, following "Make a Sound" and "Defend Ya Self." Produced by local heavyweight Nastee, the track follows the classic hip-hop, boom-bap style that Jade has made her calling card. Check it out at omegajade.bandcamp.com.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

BirdSong Music & Arts Festival, Middletown Springs, September 1: This was my second year attending BirdSong, an off-grid music fest held in Middletown Springs. Thanks to the thoughtfulness of founder Cameron Gilmour, BirdSong has become responsibly and sustainably larger in each of its four years, yet there remains an innocence to it. It's safe, supportive and inclusive, as exemplified by each artist showcased. What took me most by surprise was the solo set by Brooklyn-based artist Mei Semones. Semones seamlessly blends the fretboard agility of a seasoned jazz guitarist with the grungy angst of a '90s riot grrrl and the sweetness of an indie pop darling. The music is dynamic, effortlessly switching between genres and interspersed with solo jazz guitar sections that require high levels of dexterity and precision. She even writes lyrics and sings bilingually in English and Japanese. Arigato to Semones, BirdSong and all those involved for a wonderful weekend.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, September 6, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlker and Gingervitus spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Wednesday, September 6, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: and spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop. "Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, September 6, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Host Tom Proctor plays selections of local music.

Wednesday, September 6, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Host plays selections of local music. "The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, September 7, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Thursday, September 7, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host plays local and nonlocal hip-hop. "Cultural Bunker," Friday, September 8, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Friday, September 8, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host plays local and nonlocal hip-hop. "Acoustic Harmony," Saturday, September 9, 4 p.m., on 91.1 WGDR: Host Mark Michaelis plays folk and Americana music with an emphasis on Vermont artists.

Saturday, September 9, 4 p.m., on 91.1 WGDR: Host plays folk and Americana music with an emphasis on Vermont artists. "Local Music Spotlight," Sunday, September 10, 6:45 p.m., on 104.7 WNCS the Point: The station plays new music from Vermont artists.

Sunday, September 10, 6:45 p.m., on 104.7 WNCS the Point: The station plays new music from Vermont artists. "All the Traditions," Sunday, September 10, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

Spotify playlist of Vermont jams