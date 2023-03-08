On the Beat: New Music From Burds & Carroll and the Do Good Fest Returns 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Burds & Carroll

Throughout March, National Life Group is soliciting submissions from Vermont high school bands for its Beats for Good contest.

Open to any current high school student, the contest welcomes all musical acts, regardless of genre or size. The winning act receives a $5,000 donation to its school's music program and an opening slot at the 2023 Do Good Fest. The festival is scheduled for July 15 at National Life's Montpelier campus. The 2022 version drew more than 6,000 attendees and raised funds for the Branches of Hope Cancer Patient Fund at Central Vermont Medical Center.

Submissions from high school bands must include a link to a performance of five minutes or less. A local panel of music professionals and educators will review the contestants and choose a winner to kick off the festival. Head to dogoodfest.com/beatsforgood for more information and to submit your music.

Folk duo Burds & Carroll have released a new single, "Man in a Balloon." Written by multi-instrumentalist Brian Carroll, the song is a tribute to Brian Boland, the renowned Vermont hot-air balloonist who died falling from his balloon in 2021.

"My wife and I were fortunate enough to take a hot air balloon ride with [Boland] just a few months before he passed away," Carroll explained in an email. "I only met him once ... but certain types of folks can leave an impression that is lasting, infectious and heavy. Brian was one of those people."

With fellow multi-instrumentalist Mark Burds on the acoustic guitar, Carroll has recorded a lovely, if somewhat melancholy, folk tune to honor a man who had "a thirst for life that was palpable," as Carroll put it.

"Man in a Balloon" releases to streaming services on Wednesday, March 15.

click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

Urian Hackney

Rough Francis drummer Urian Hackney is playing drums this week on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." Hackney, who also plays with Detroit art-rock outfit the Armed, is sitting in with the 8G Band until Thursday, March 9, subbing for "Saturday Night Live" alum and 8G bandleader Fred Armisen. The gig came about through Hackney's sponsorship with Ludwig Drums.

"Late Night With Seth Meyers" airs at 12:35 a.m. on NBC. If you can't down a coffee to stay up for it, be sure to stream Hackney's appearances the next day.

Maybe Hackney will forget he's supposed to be playing lead-in music for a host and just destroy his kit with monstrous break beats until Meyers has to restrain him. That's my fantasy, at least.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Dusk Quartet at the 126 in Burlington

Dusk Quartet at the 126 in Burlington, Friday, March 3: The best news isn't always that something new is happening but maybe that something old is happening again. I say "old," but in venue years, the 126 is still a li'l baby. In terms of contribution and opportunities created, by contrast, the 126 is an old soul. The venue had been closed since New Year's Eve while the recent owner-to-manager(s) sale was completed, and the loss of two-plus months of gigs was felt deeply in the local jazz community. But the 126 is back, baby! And the Dusk Quartet, having held a bimonthly residency for years, graced the stage for a (secret) ribbon cutting last Friday. Something new and special is happening, but it's comforting to know it feels a lot like that old special something.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, March 8, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlkr and Gingervitus spin the best of local (and nonlocal) hip-hop.

Wednesday, March 8, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: and spin the best of local (and nonlocal) hip-hop. "Exposure," Wednesday, March 8, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Folk-rock act the Tyler Mast Band play live in studio.

Wednesday, March 8, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Folk-rock act the play live in studio. "Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, March 8, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Jazz outfit Bella and the Notables play live in studio.

Wednesday, March 8, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Jazz outfit play live in studio. "The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, March 9, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays the best of local music.

Thursday, March 9, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host plays the best of local music. "Cultural Bunker," Friday, March 10, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop selections.

Friday, March 10, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host plays local and nonlocal hip-hop selections. "All the Traditions," Sunday, March 12, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

(Spotify mix of local jams)