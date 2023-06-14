On the Beat: New Music From Burial Woods, Voting Opens for the Do Good Fest 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Kamasi Washington and Lakecia Benjamin

Some of Vermont's most talented singer-songwriters will come together for the Green Mountain Indie Folk Rising Star Showcase at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. The concert on Saturday, June 24, features local songwriters Fern Maddie, Troy Millette, Jesse Taylor, Ian Steinberg and David Karl Roberts. It's a great chance to catch some of the finest folk acts in the scene as the musicians "journey into themes of grief and renewal, ardor and joy," according to the event press release. For more information, check out loveshackrecords.com.

<a href="https://burialwoods.bandcamp.com/track/superimposer">Superimposer by Burial Woods</a>

Nathan Meunier, drummer for Shore Rites and guitarist for Beneath Black Waves, has released the first single from their solo project, Burial Woods. Meunier, a queer, nonbinary Burlington-based musician who is also part of the Vermont Synthesizer Society, says they were heavily influenced by industrial music while writing the new solo project. The track, "Superimposer," is a thick slice of darkwave, crafted on modular synths and oozing atmosphere.

Meunier plans to release another single soon in celebration of Pride month. That will be followed by a six-song EP, then a show at Despacito in Burlington for the first Vermont Synthesizer Society showcase. Check out "Superimposer" at burialwoods.bandcamp.com.

High school bands, get ready to blow out your socials. The Do Good Fest, sponsored by National Life Group and held annually in Montpelier, is once again letting the public vote on which high school band or artist gets to open the one-day festival on Saturday, July 15. Ten acts have been chosen and are up on dogoodfest.com/beatsforgood for perusal and voting. The winners don't just get to open the show, which features sets later in the day by '90s alt-rockers Fastball and Plain White T's; they also score $5,000 for their school's music program.

Voting closes on June 23, and the winners will be announced on Friday, June 30, by DJs Mike and Mary on Star 92.9.

Kamasi Washington and Lakecia Benjamin at Big Joe's, Burlington, June 11: It's 12:05 a.m. on Sunday morning at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. I was at the open jam at the 126 when I received a text: "Kamasi is on his way to Big Joe's." The vibe was perfect at the 126, but I couldn't miss festival headliner Kamasi Washington, post-Waterfront Park set, playing late night at the Vermont Comedy Club, aka "Big Joe's" — a new festival tradition. So I made my way to the club. The jam was nearing the end when MC Christie Dashiell finally coaxed out an unenthusiastic "Yeah ... play one more first" from the darkest corner of the club, and then Kamasi took the stage. I wasn't buying it, though; they live for this. This is how they came up, teenagers sneaking into jazz clubs to jam. Kamasi and festival curator Lakecia Benjamin brought their saxophones. Bassist Miles Mosley was still wearing his sunglasses. C'mon. They came to play.

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, June 14, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlker and Gingervitus spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop.

