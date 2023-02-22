On the Beat: New Music From High Summer, Dutch Experts and Jack Hanson 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Rough Francis at T. Ruggs

The Burlington Electronic Department returns to drop some zeroes and ones on Radio Bean this Thursday, February 23. Hosted by Burlington's top synth dance act, roost.world, this installment includes Beautiful Natural, Bone Bone, Debby Nights, Jewelry Company, Mole and Terminal Floor, with the visual accompaniment of projections from art collective Vanish Works. According to roost.world's Zaq Schuster, the performers will be stationed all over the club, ensuring a seamless transition from act to act. Having experienced a few of the BED nights at the Bean, I can tell you, they get weird in the best ways.

Burlington soul act High Summer are back with a trio of new singles in advance of a full-length LP to be released later in the year. "The Rain That Falls," "Ones and Onlies" and "Let Go" all drop on streaming services on March 1 but can be heard on the band's website now. The three tracks, recorded at Burlington studio the Tank, are the band's first proper releases and showcase lead vocalist Miriam Bernardo's gorgeous voice and the horn-powered soul of the eight-piece band. To celebrate the new releases, the band is playing a series of shows around the state, starting with one on Saturday, March 18, at Winooski's Four Quarters Brewing.

Piano player and vocalist Jack Hanson has released his first solo material since 2014. The former Burlington city councilor's new song, "Alone," is perfect for staring into your drink on a late night at the local club, ruminating on past romantic mistakes and pining for a partner. Over an almost lethargic chord sequence, Hanson croons, "I sit here by myself writing you another song / thinking maybe this time if I write it right / you'll come back home." It's streaming now on Spotify. Hanson plays a release show on Friday, February 24, opening for Anekan River at Foam Brewers in Burlington.

<a href="https://jackhanson.bandcamp.com/track/alone">Alone by Jack Hanson</a>

Also releasing new music this week are Brattleboro synth act Dutch Experts. Following the first single, "Morrígu," which dropped in December, the solo project of Hannah Hoffman, formerly of the dream-pop band Dune Hunter, releases the four-song EP Bound by This on Friday, February 24. Full of layers of synths and Hoffman's ethereal voice, the record channels classic Siouxsie and the Banshees and Cocteau Twins. The EP delves so deep into dark chasms of synthpop, it feels like it's encased in a thick fog under moonlight.

Things will look funny at Okemo resort in Ludlow on Saturday, March 4, when the Base 68 Café & Biergarten in the Clocktower Base Lodge hosts the 19th annual Comedy Night. Presented by William Raveis Real Estate, this year's lineup includes Boston comedians Orlando Baxter and Kelly MacFarland, both of whom have been finalists in the Boston Comedy Festival and appeared on TV shows such as "Conan," "The View" and NBC's "Last Comic Standing." For more info and to purchase tickets, go to vtprop.com.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

Rough Francis at T. Rugg's Tavern in Burlington, Thursday, February 16: The sun had barely gone down last Thursday night when Rough Francis set up their gear, and there was already a line forming outside T. Rugg's Tavern in Burlington's Old North End. Friends and fans of the band filled the tiny bar, relishing the opportunity to catch one of the city's best acts at such an unexpected venue — and with an even more unexpected start time of 6 p.m. As soon as the first note was struck, the room erupted with energy. It seems our music-loving community is more than ready to rock, no matter where or when.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, February 22, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlkr and Gingervitus spin the best of local (and nonlocal) hip-hop.

Wednesday, February 22, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: spin the best of local (and nonlocal) hip-hop. "Exposure," Wednesday, February 22, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Punk-rock act Dick Richard play live in studio.

Wednesday, February 22, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Punk-rock act play live in studio. "Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, February 22, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Local music with host Tom Proctor .

Wednesday, February 22, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Local music with host . "The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, February 23, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays the best of local music.

Thursday, February 23, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host plays the best of local music. "Cultural Bunker," Friday, February 24, 6 p.m., on 90.1 FM WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local hip-hop selections.

Friday, February 24, 6 p.m., on 90.1 FM WRUV: Host plays local hip-hop selections. "All The Traditions," Sunday, February 26, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

A weekly playlist of local tunes from music editor Chris Farnsworth