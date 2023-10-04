On the Beat: New Music From Narrow Shoulders, Twiddle Announce Hiatus 

click to enlarge File: Caleb Kenna

In case none of your killjoy friends has reminded you yet, summer is over. Narrow Shoulders has dispelled any possible doubt by releasing the definitively titled "Summer's End."

The project of Charlotte-based artist and producer Zach Pollakoff, Narrow Shoulders is adept at combining electronic and ambient sounds into gorgeous, often sprawling pieces of music. His latest is no exception. "Summer's End" shimmers to life with clarinets, flute, guitars and piano before a tittering beat creeps in. Pollakoff builds out the rest of the rhythm track with field recordings of fingers striking a table or playing with a necklace.

Released just before the autumnal equinox on Twosyllable Records, the tune is on all major streaming services.

As Vermont continues to recover from the summer flood damage and local musicians strive to do their part, more benefit shows are popping up. The latest announced is the Return to Love concert on Friday, October 27, at the Alexander Twilight Theatre at Vermont State University-Lyndon. The centerpiece of the one-day fest is a performance from Tibetan musician Penpa Tsering and his collaboration with West Barnet-based singer-songwriter John Heartson from their album Tibetan Dream.

"I envisioned this concert as a means of supporting Vermonters in need," Heartson said. His idea of assembling a big band to play his and Tsering's album predated the July floods, but he felt the recovery effort was the perfect opportunity to lend a hand.

"What began as a dream last January has become a reality, thanks to the unwavering support of 14 talented musicians who eagerly volunteered their time to rehearse and prepare for this extraordinary event," he said.

All proceeds from the event go to the Vermont Foodbank, St. Johnsbury nonprofit Umbrella, the H.O.P.E. agency in Lyndonville and Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to catamountarts.org.

Vermont jam band Twiddle recently announced an indefinite hiatus, starting in 2024. The break will follow the quartet's Distance Makes the Heart tour, which features a show in Burlington at the Flynn Main Stage on Saturday, October 7. It's perhaps the last time for local jammers to catch the band before ... the end?

While the band didn't respond to Seven Days' request for comment, guitarist and vocalist Mihali Savoulidis released a statement on social media.

"I've now come to a crossroads in life where I feel I'm being pulled in many different directions," he wrote. "I need to make the right choice for me and for my family. I feel that now is the time to make a much needed change to gain a different perspective on life and focus my creative energy elsewhere."

Fans feeling down about the announcement should remember that jam bands love coming back from a hiatus more than Jason Voorhees loves coming back from the dead in the Friday the 13th series. But who knows? Only Twiddle.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

Pat Metheny at the Flynn Main Stage

Pat Metheny, Flynn Main Stage, Burlington, Monday, September 25: One might think that all-access is part of the deal for a venue's house photographer, but for high-profile acts, it's solely at the discretion of the artist. On September 25, legendary jazz guitarist Pat Metheny performed at the Flynn — where I am house photographer. I hoped to get backstage for a few portraits and into the wings for some shots of Metheny's incredible Linda Manzer guitars, including the 42-string Pikasso. Alas, tour restrictions prevailed. However, I was approved to shoot one song from the back of the house, at a minimum of 60 feet from the stage. I would've loved more, but I'm always happy to oblige, because if that's what the artist needs to feel comfortable so they can perform at their highest level, that's exactly how I want to photograph them. Metheny was absolutely on that level during the opening nine-minute solo piece. The only challenge I had was trying to get a clean shot of his smiling face under all that glorious hair from 60 feet away.

Listening In

