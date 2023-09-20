On the Beat: New Music From Rivan, and Noah Kahan Makes the List 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Cosmic the Cowboy

Congrats must go out to singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, as well. The Strafford native, who released the hit album Stick Season in 2022 to global success and acclaim, was recently named to Time magazine's 2023 TIME100 Next list, which recognizes rising leaders in health, climate advocacy, business, sports, the arts and more.

"So many incredible people on this list," Kahan wrote on social media after learning of making the roster, which included actress Maya Hawke, rapper Ice Spice and NASA astronaut Victor Glover Jr. "Beyond honored to be a part of this ... Upper valley forever."

Vermont-trained skier and Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin penned a tribute to Kahan for Time, writing that the singer-songwriter "can point out flaws in a place or in life without stripping away the importance and beauty."

Brooklyn-via-Burlington rapper rivan released a new single on September 12 titled "paper tabs." The drum- and bass-heavy track celebrates being in the kind of love that feels like the highest hit of a drug.

"No matter the level, I've never ever been this high, / Cut you up in paper tabs and put you on my tongue, / You're the darkest corners of my mind and bright as morning sun," he raps. It's a rich comparison, love and acid, and rivan delves into that mood, producing a song full of skittering beats and whispered vocals, creating that sense of being just on the edge of losing your shit. Whether it's over the hallucinogenics or the infatuation is anyone's guess. "paper tabs" is on all major streaming platforms.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

Cosmic the Cowboy, Burlington City Arts Twilight Series, City Hall Park, Saturday, September 16: Summer is swiftly coming to an end, and with it comes the conclusion of this season's Burlington City Arts Twilight Series. With festival and event director Zach Williamson at the helm and event manager Abra Clawson at front of house, the City Hall Park series has absolutely hit the mark in terms of production quality, both sonically and visually. The series showcased many Vermont bands this year, including the Bubs, the Dead Shakers, Marcie Hernandez, Maple Run Band, Fern Maddie, Sarah King and Troy Millette. Shown here is Cosmic the Cowboy, the moniker of musician Trevor Sohnen, a Los Angeles transplant who landed in the Green Mountain State in 2021. The last evening of the Twilight Series on Saturday was a danceable affair, with psychedelic alt-country provided by Cosmic, followed by a set of dreamy indie pop from out-of-towners Boyscott. Thank you, Burlington City Arts, for your ongoing support of Burlington's music scene.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, September 20, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlker and Gingervitus spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop.

"Exposure," Wednesday, September 20, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: live local music played in studio.

"Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, September 20, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Host Tom Proctor plays selections of local music.

"The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, September 21, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays selections of local music.

"Cultural Bunker," Friday, September 22, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop.

"Acoustic Harmony," Saturday, September 23, 4 p.m., on 91.1 WGDR: Host Mark Michaelis plays folk and Americana music with an emphasis on Vermont artists.

"All the Traditions," Sunday, September 24, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public. Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

