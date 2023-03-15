On the Beat: New Singles From Andriana Chobot and Embers in Umbra 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lyric Theatre

Andriana Chobot

Singer-songwriter Andriana Chobot will premiere a video for a single from her 2022 LP Return to Sincere, "Galaxy Eyes," on Friday, March 17, at the Venetian Soda Lounge in Burlington. To celebrate, Chobot is bringing along singer-songwriter Jesse Taylor — who, after playing an opening slot, will do tarot readings — and a special guest, pedal-steel wiz Cosmic the Cowboy.



Chobot promises a "trippy, visualizer-like" video for a song about "exploring the themes of perception and being perceived," she wrote. The video will be shown twice, at 8 and 9 p.m. Any and all "spacey" outfits are highly encouraged, so go ahead and dust off those moon boots.



New bandnew singles alert! Burlington's latest alt-rock outfit is. Consisting of singer, guitaristand drummer, the trio released its first single, "Ladders," last week, followed by a second single, "Scratch the Surface."

The two hard-rocking tunes are on the band's forthcoming debut album, according to Sicard, who previously manned the drum kit for Jesse Taylor Band. You can stream the two new tracks at reverbnation.com/embersinumbra.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Needle in the Hay: A Benefit Concert Celebrating Elliott Smith at Radio Bean, Wednesday, March 8

Needle in the Hay: A Benefit Concert Celebrating Elliott Smith at Radio Bean, Wednesday, March 8: If you needed a good public cry, Burlington's Radio Bean was the place to be last Wednesday, as 11 different acts paid tribute to the incomparable Elliott Smith. The show featured Cosmic the Cowboy, Lily Seabird, Josh Glass, the Leatherbound Books and others, and all proceeds benefited the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In a week with so many notable Queen City shows, such as country gunslinger Daniel Donato at Nectar's and Screaming Headless Torsos at Foam Brewers, there was just something special about the tribute at the Bean. The night culminated in everyone coming together onstage to play Smith's "Happiness," and you could see through the tears that the room was all smiles.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, March 15, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlkr and Gingervitus spin the best of local (and nonlocal) hip-hop.

Wednesday, March 15, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: and spin the best of local (and nonlocal) hip-hop. "Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, March 15, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Psych-rock five-piece LACES play live in studio.

Wednesday, March 15, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Psych-rock five-piece play live in studio. "The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, March 16, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays the best of local music.

Thursday, March 16, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host plays the best of local music. "Cultural Bunker," Friday, March 17, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop selections.

Friday, March 17, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host plays local and nonlocal hip-hop selections. "All the Traditions," Sunday, March 19, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

Spotify mix of local jams