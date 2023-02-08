On the Beat: New Singles From Sean Kehoe and Verboten, the Mammals Swing Through Ripton 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Christy Nevius

Verboten

North Bennington trio Verboten release their debut single, "Wonderland," on Friday, February 10. The indie project is fronted by recent Vermont arrival Foster Powell, who left Massachusetts in 2021 to hole up during the pandemic and write the material that will appear on the group's forthcoming EP, Strange Rehab Ch. 2.

"I was looking in these songs for something to hang onto," Powell wrote in a press release for the single. "I think that's often when I write the best songs — when there's a visceral need for something that feels permanent."

Check out the track at verbotenmusicband.bandcamp.com.

Michael J. Merenda Jr. and Ruth Ungar of upstate New York folk-rock band the Mammals will swing by Ripton Community Coffee House on Saturday, February 11, for an intimate performance as a duo. Going by Mike + Ruthy, the married couple blend the timeless traditions of folk, Americana and country music with songs reflecting their environmental concerns and political activism.

Sharing a single microphone and surrounded by guitars, a fiddle, a banjo, a ukulele and a stool full of harmonicas, the two musicians are set to run through more than two decades' worth of material. The sold-out show kicks off at 7:30 p.m.; access a live stream by donation at rcch.org.

Singer-songwriter Sean Kehoe has already put out a trio of singles from his forthcoming debut album, Dig. Released in January, Kehoe's "Lunch" and "802 Daydream" feature performances from guitarist Nick Wood (Gang of Thieves), drummer Dan Ryan (Madaila) and bassist Zach Gregory (Lush Honey), all of whom also appear on the full-length record. "Bright Believers" is also now streaming on Spotify.

The full album drops on February 17. On Friday, February 10, Kehoe will perform at Orlando's Bar & Lounge in Burlington supporting neo-soul act Lush Honey.

Following months of acclaim for his 2022 album GUMBO, rapper and DJ Fattie B has released Rewarmed Second Servings: The GUMBO Remixes. Featuring remixed tracks by a host of Vermont producers, including PRO KNOWS MUSIC, Nat Woodard, LONE NEXUS and ILLu, the record continues Fattie's streak of bringing together artists from all over the scene. Each producer was handpicked by Fattie to tweak some of GUMBO's tracks. The process produced a few surprises, such as the discovery of a forgotten vocal track from an old friend, Tommy Wheeler.

Wheeler, who died in 2021, was a DJ who organized the Pop Rap Dance Party at Burlington's Half Lounge for years. While making the remix for the track "Call Mister Martin," Fattie found a verse Wheeler had recorded before his death.

"It's crazy that we have the time capsule of his voice on a song that's about death and passing," Fattie remarked. "Another weird example of how this GUMBO project is connecting the universe on so many weird levels."

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Sam Prekop

Signals at Soundtoys presents Sam Prekop, January 27

Luke Awtry: "Things are happening! As I hoped, the post-quarantine music scene in Burlington has bounced back, and with vigor. Autumn Records owner Greg Davis curates a series at Soundtoys called Signals and last week flew in Sam Prekop to perform. A small crowd gathered and sat transfixed as Prekop coaxed sounds from his modular synthesizer rig for well over an hour. Maybe you couldn't hear an actual pin drop over the wash of bleeps, bloops and swoons coming from his devices, but if you did, it probably wouldn't have seemed out of place at all."

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week

"Exposure," Wednesday, February 8, 6 p.m., on 90.1 FM WRUV: Americana act Danny & the Parts play live in studio.

Wednesday, February 8, 6 p.m., on 90.1 FM WRUV: Americana act play live in studio. "Rocket Shop," Wednesday, February 8, 8 p.m., on 105.9 FM the Radiator: Folk duo Cricket Blue play live in studio.

Wednesday, February 8, 8 p.m., on 105.9 FM the Radiator: Folk duo play live in studio. "The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, February 9, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays the best of local music.

Thursday, February 9, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host plays the best of local music. "All the Traditions," Sunday, February 12, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

A weekly playlist of local tunes from music editor Chris Farnsworth