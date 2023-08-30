On the Beat: New Videos From Marcie Hernandez and Konflik 

Indie Latin singer-songwriter Marcie Hernandez has released a new video for her single "Easy on Me." Directed by Burlington filmmaker Trish Denton, the clip was filmed on location in Mojácar, Spain, earlier this year and funded by a Burlington City Arts Elevation Grant, along with support from Mojácar's Valparaíso Foundation.

The song was produced by Burlington musician Will Andrews, aka Willverine, who worked on remixes from Hernandez's 2020 album, Amanecer. The video for "Easy on Me" is streaming now on YouTube.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sarah King

Congrats to Vermont singer-songwriter Sarah King, who won the Great River Folk Fest singer-songwriter competition. The music fest, held annually in La Crosse, Wis., bestowed the honor on King last weekend.

If you want to celebrate with King, she'll make her way back home for a pair of shows in the Green Mountains, starting with a full-band performance in Burlington on Friday, September 1, at the BCA Twilight Series concert in City Hall Park. If you miss that one, you can catch a solo show the following day at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe, where King opens for singer-songwriter Anders Osborne. Both shows will raise funds for flood relief efforts.

"Vermont has been hit hard with weather this summer," King wrote in a press release for the shows. "Being able to come back to share some community time with music is so important to me."

For tickets and info, visit burlingtoncityarts.org and sprucepeakarts.org.

One of the 802's best and most influential rappers, Konflik, is back with a new single and video. "Don't Let'em feat. Termanology" dropped on August 17 with a video directed by SandoFilms. The track comes off the rapper's critically acclaimed 2022 album Head of a Snake, Thumbs of a Thief and features one of my favorite lines of Konflik verse ever: "Don't let 'em make you think that I preach / If each is to teach, I speak to da one I'm a teach, capisce?"

The video for "Don't Let'em feat. Termanology" is available on YouTube.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

A_Dog Day at Nectar's in Burlington

A_Dog Day at Nectar's, Burlington, August 26: A few weeks ago, I posited that the fate of the showgoer resides almost solely in the simple act of showing up, and I'm doubling down on that. Come midnight on Saturday, I was completely wiped out, torn between the siren call of my couch and the A_Dog Day celebration at Nectar's and Club Metronome. More than just one of the most respected DJs ever to come out of Burlington, Andy "A_Dog" Williams was also my friend. Even though, earlier that day, I had laced up a pair of kicks Andy had given me and walked up to the Anthill Collective mural on Maple Street to pay my respects, I wasn't feeling good about missing the show. So I rallied and caught DJ sets from Kanga, Ron Stoppable, Cre8 and DJ TRANSPLANTE, as well as a killer stripped-down trio set by Acqua Mossa. The love for Andy in those rooms and on the street was tremendous, and, as always, showing up was 100 percent worth the effort.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, August 30, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlker and Gingervitus spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Wednesday, August 30, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: and spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop. "Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, August 30, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Host Tom Proctor plays local music.

Wednesday, August 30, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Host plays local music. "The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, August 31, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays selections of local music.

Thursday, August 31, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host plays selections of local music. "Cultural Bunker," Friday, September 1, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Friday, September 1, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host plays local and nonlocal hip-hop. "Acoustic Harmony," Saturday, September 2, 4 p.m., on 91.1 WGDR: Host Mark Michaelis plays folk and Americana music from Vermont artists.

Saturday, September 2, 4 p.m., on 91.1 WGDR: Host plays folk and Americana music from Vermont artists. "Local Music Spotlight," Sunday, September 3, 6:45 p.m., on 104.7 WNCS the Point: The station plays new music from Vermont artists.

Sunday, September 3, 6:45 p.m., on 104.7 WNCS the Point: The station plays new music from Vermont artists. "All the Traditions," Sunday, September 3, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

Spotify playlist of Vermont jams