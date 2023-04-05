On the Beat: Rik Palieri Receives Lifetime Achievement Award; Maple Roots Festival Returns 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lynn Clauer

Rik Palieri

Congrats are in order for one of Vermont's truest troubadours, Rik Palieri. The 67-year-old banjo-slinging folk singer will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the New Jersey Folk Festival for his decades-long contribution to folk music.

Based in Hinesburg, Palieri is currently celebrating his 50th year as a folk musician. The New Jersey native was a protégé of folk legends Pete Seeger and Utah Phillips before becoming a well-traveled folk artist himself. He's released several albums and songs and penned a few books, including his 2020 memoir, Banjo Man: Adventures of an American Folk Singer.

"It's a great honor," Palieri said about the festival's award. "I started my folk music journey by going to a Pete Seeger concert at Douglas Chapel, right near the spot where the New Jersey Folk Festival is held."

Since then, the seemingly unstoppable Palieri only paused his own travels when the pandemic hit in 2020. Now, even as he's set to be honored for a long career of bringing folk music to the masses, he's preparing to get back on the road, as well as recording a new album called Hands of Time with producer Phil Henry.

"By 1973, right after high school, I did my first cross-country tour, busking with my banjo all over the U.S.," Palieri recalled. "Fifty years later, I'm going to go back to many of those places that hold so many good memories."

It's been a tough season for news about Vermont music festivals. Burlington Discover Jazz Fest will be half its usual size; Waking Windows is taking the year off; no word from Grand Point North ... but! At least one newer festival offers encouraging news.

This week, we learned that the Maple Roots Festival will return for its third year on July 22. Once again, the daylong music fest will go down at Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks in Montpelier with local music, food and beverages.

Presented in partnership with Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury, the Maple Roots Festival had its biggest year in 2022, when it featured 16 bands and more than 75 musicians. The jazz- and jam-heavy lineups have included the various bands of festival founders Michael-Louis Smith and Dan Ryan, as well as reggae legend Carlton Livingston and Michael Chorney's new jazz combo, Freeway Clyde. According to Smith, full lineup details will be revealed on April 13. Pop over to maplerootsfest.com for more info.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

Ivamae

GRRRLS to the Front at Foam Brewers, Burlington, Wednesday, March 29: "Historically, women have been grossly underrepresented in all facets of the music industry," said Erin Scaggs, programming director of Brattleboro's the Stone Church. "Women belong in the booth, onstage, and everywhere music is played, produced and enjoyed." Amen to that.

With that in mind, Scaggs held GRRRLS to the Front, a monthlong spotlight on women in music showcasing femme-fronted bands and offering a free four-week production workshop (no boys allowed!). Foam Brewers hosted the final shows, with a DJ set by Ivamae and performances by Andriana & the Bananas and Jesse Taylor Band. The show coincided with the release of Foam's new femme-brewed lager, the highly crushable Riot Grrl.

On the Air

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, April 5, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlkr and Gingervitus spin the best of local (and nonlocal) hip-hop.

Wednesday, April 5, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: and spin the best of local (and nonlocal) hip-hop. "Exposure," Wednesday, April 5, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Indie rockers Beans play live in studio.

Wednesday, April 5, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Indie rockers play live in studio. "Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, April 5, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: The Delta Sweet Duo join host Tom Proctor live in studio.

Wednesday, April 5, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: The join host Tom Proctor live in studio. "The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, April 6, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays selections of local music.

Thursday, April 6, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays selections of local music. "Cultural Bunker," Friday, April 7, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop.

Friday, April 7, 6 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop. "All the Traditions," Sunday, April 9, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

Listening In

