On the Beat: The Return of Bauschaus VT and New Music From James Kochalka Superstar 

James Kochalka

Vermont cartoonist and musician James Kochalka continues his recent run of hyperproductivity. Following the September release of the LP Pop Popular, Kochalka is already back with a new EP that's dropping on Tuesday, November 7: All Our Favorite Bands.

The Neil Cleary-produced EP features Kochalka collaborating with Frankie Cosmos' Greta Kline on "All Our Favorite Bands (Are Breaking Up)" and with Boston indie-pop act Darlingside on the track "Hallucinate." Other collaborators include Francis Macdonald of Teenage Fanclub and Cuddle Magic's Alec Spiegelman.

Kochalka is also releasing a new music video for "All Our Favorite Bands (Are Breaking Up)" that features Burlington sketch comedy troupe Stealing From Work, and members of indie-rock group the Smittens.

After a two-year hiatus, Bauschaus VT is back! The art and music series is held at the Charlotte home of artist Zach Pollakoff (Narrow Shoulders), which is also a gallery and venue of the same name. Pollakoff moved from New York City in 2020, and the series often combines acts from there with Vermont talent.

The latest installment, on Wednesday, November 1, takes that formula and amps it up. NYC soundscape artist Time Wharp joins the bill with Vermont-based DJ Liv B, plus Irish singer-songwriter Anna Mieke. The latter musician, hailed as the Best Irish Solo Act of 2022 by the Irish Times, headlines a night of art and tunes that also includes tarot card readings and live projections from Vanish Works.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Neighbor

Neighbor, Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington, Saturday, October 28: Anything goes for Halloween shows. For members of bands that go all in, the level of commitment is high, and it's all fun and games until you find yourself struggling to get into an inflatable chicken costume. Just ask Dean Johnston, aka Dux, of Boston-area jam band Neighbor, which played Saturday at the Higher Ground Ballroom. I was in the Showcase Lounge covering the sold-out Chin Ho! reunion show, but I heard rumors of a chicken onstage in the Ballroom and had to see for myself. Proper pit etiquette means showing respect for band restrictions and the other photographers, but after getting the go-ahead from house photographer Ross Mickel, aka the Bootlegger, and Neighbor's tour photographer, Vic Brazen, I jumped in and caught it in action. I have to say, when Dux becomes a chicken, there's nothing fowl about it.

Seven Can't-Miss Shows

Sasami at the Stone Church in Brattleboro, November 7 Karina Rykman at Nectar's in Burlington, December 1 The Flatliners at Club Soda in Montréal, December 8 Melissa Villaseñor at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington, December 14 to 16 Fortune Feimster at the Flynn in Burlington, January 19 Dinosaur Jr. at Higher Ground in South Burlington, January 27 Ace Frehely at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland, March 30

Listening In

Spotify playlist of Vermont jams