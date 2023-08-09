On the Scene: Switchback Brewing Turns 21 and New Music From Histamine Tapes 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Luke Awtry

Jennifer Hartswick

While last week's column was exceptionally informative, if I do say so myself, it was also a bit of a downer. Learning about Radio Bean's struggles and the dearth of venues seemed to kick local musicians in the proverbial privates. They're worried by the possibility that one of the only clubs in Burlington that regularly features original music might shutter its doors, and they didn't hesitate to inform me. My incredibly long replies to their emails, featuring treatises on insurance rates and average merchandise cuts from venues, probably only served to trigger more frustration. But let me now offer the purest form of positive news on this front: more shows, more fests, more new albums.

We'll kick it off with a big birthday party going down on Flynn Avenue in Burlington on Saturday, August 12. Switchback Brewing turns 21 and can finally drink its own product! To celebrate the anniversary, the brewery has tapped Jennifer Hartswick, Nick Cassarino, Hayley Jane and Craig Mitchell to headline a day full of tunes, brews, local vendors, art and food trucks. Head over to switchbackvt.com for more info and tickets.

Happy birthday to Histamine Tapes. The East Montpelier lo-fi experimental cassette label has been consistently shining a light on some of Vermont's most overlooked and elusive music for more than five years now. To celebrate, label founder Nick Dentico has compiled Keeping the River Beautifully Messy — Five Years of Histamine Tapes.

<a href="https://histaminetapes.bandcamp.com/album/keeping-the-river-beautifully-messy-five-years-of-histamine-tapes-ht091">Keeping the River Beautifully Messy - Five Years of Histamine Tapes (HT091) by Various Artists</a>

"The goal of the compilation was to offer a 'where are they now' of Histamine Tapes alumni," Dentico explained in an email. The record, which includes tracks from Jo Bled, Diskless, Carlos Ferreira and Dentico himself, also serves a good cause. All proceeds from the album will benefit the VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund 2023, administered by the Vermont Community Foundation.

Anyone who wants to see music history made should head to the Higher Ground Ballroom in South Burlington on Friday, August 11. Rock duo Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are attempting to set a Guinness World Record for playing concerts in all 50 states in fewer than 50 days. After kicking off the tour with two shows in Maryland on August 5, the two men — one Gregg Allman's son, the other a former professional surfer — embarked on a truly brutal schedule of playing at least one show daily until the tour wraps up on September 22 in California. Sounds wild! I wonder how burned out they'll be on show 49? Fortunately for us, Vermont is pretty early in the process, so catch 'em while they're fresh, people.

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

Sitka Trio at the Festival of Fools

Sitka Trio at the Festival of Fools

Sitka Trio at the Festival of Fools, Burlington, August 6: Bartók for breakfast, anyone? On Sunday morning, in place of the usual few eggs, breakfast meat and upwards of half my body weight in cheese, I started the day with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra's Brooke Quiggins, John Dunlop and Stefanie Taylor, aka Sitka Trio. Burlington City Arts' Festival of Fools began the third and final day of its downtown street performer takeover promptly at 10 a.m. — a bit on the early side for a creature of the night like me. But what better way to wake up and ease into the day than by listening to some of the best classical musicians in the state? I've always felt that the toughest part of being a lover of live music — whether a performer, photographer or attendee — is showing up. Once you're there, the rest is easy. The church bell rang for its 10th and final time just as I stepped into City Hall Park and sighed with relief, knowing the hardest part of my day was behind me.

Where to tune in to Vermont music this week:

"Wave Cave Radio Show," Wednesday, August 9, 2 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: DJs Flywlker and Gingervitus spin the best of local and nonlocal hip-hop.

"Rocket Shop Radio Hour," Wednesday, August 9, 8 p.m., on 105.9 the Radiator: Host Tom Proctor plays local music.

"The Sounds of Burlington," Thursday, August 10, 9 p.m., at wbkm.org: Host Tim Lewis plays selections of local music.

"Cultural Bunker," Friday, August 11, 7 p.m., on 90.1 WRUV: Host Melo Grant plays local and nonlocal hip-hop.

"Acoustic Harmony," Saturday, August 12, 4 p.m., on 91.1 WGDR: Host Mark Michaelis plays folk and Americana music with an emphasis on Vermont artists.

"Local Music Spotlight," Sunday, August 13, 6:45 p.m., on 104.7 WNCS the Point: The station plays new music from Vermont artists.

"All the Traditions," Sunday, August 13, 7 p.m., on Vermont Public: Host Robert Resnik plays an assortment of folk music with a focus on Vermont artists.

