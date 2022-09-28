One Dead Following Shooting At Burlington Apartment 

click to enlarge Alain Lacroix | Dreamstime

A 40-year-old man is dead following a shooting Sunday night at an apartment on Pine Street, according to police.Police responded around 8:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting with an injured victim. When first responders arrived, the victim "was determined to be deceased," according to a press release from acting chief Jon Murad.Police did not release the man's name Sunday night, citing their need to notify his family.The brief release said officers were at the scene interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. Police from the University of Vermont, South Burlington, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted.It's the fourth homicide in Burlington this year.