Ones to Watch: The Stars of Kids VT's Spectacular Spectacular 2022 at Higher Ground 

2022 Performers

he kids and teens in's 2022 Spectacular Spectacular talent show don't need a spotlight to shine — they are already stars! The young performers listed below impressed our panel of judges with their amazing auditions and now they're ready to rock in person.Cheer them on as they showcase their skills onat Higher Ground in South Burlington.Thanks to everyone who submitted audition videos — and to our sponsors at McKenzie, Davis Studio and the Skinny Pancake Alyce AyerLydia BearschAdim BenoitEmeline BrownNick CarpenterTate CharukCaroline ClaytonSydney Coppola-DyerLili DiemerAbe DohertyGrayson EleyPiper HallJeremy HolzhammerViolet LambertOliver LeeMatthew MalloryEvie MangatGrace MicalCady MuradAndre RedmondCharlie SchrammRené SimakaskiBlake Von SitasNiko Vukas