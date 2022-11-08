 Ones to Watch: The Stars of Kids VT's Spectacular Spectacular 2022 at Higher Ground | Kids VT | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 07, 2022 Local Guides » Kids VT

Ones to Watch: The Stars of Kids VT's Spectacular Spectacular 2022 at Higher Ground 

Published November 7, 2022 at 3:57 p.m. | Updated November 8, 2022 at 12:55 p.m.

click to enlarge webheader-ss22.jpg
The kids and teens in Kids VT's 2022 Spectacular Spectacular talent show don't need a spotlight to shine — they are already stars! The young performers listed below impressed our panel of judges with their amazing auditions and now they're ready to rock in person. 

Cheer them on as they showcase their skills on Saturday, December 3 at Higher Ground in South Burlington.

→ Buy a ticket

Thanks to everyone who submitted audition videos — and to our sponsors at McKenzie, Davis Studio and the Skinny Pancake

2022 Performers

Alyce Ayer
Lydia Bearsch
Adim Benoit
Emeline Brown
Nick Carpenter
Tate Charuk
Caroline Clayton
Sydney Coppola-Dyer
Lili Diemer
Abe Doherty
Grayson Eley
Piper Hall
Jeremy Holzhammer
Violet Lambert
Oliver Lee
Matthew Mallory
Evie Mangat
Grace Mical
Cady Murad
Andre Redmond
Charlie Schramm
René Simakaski
Blake Von Sitas
Niko Vukas
