Ones to Watch: The Stars of Kids VT's Spectacular Spectacular 2022 at Higher Ground 

Published November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated November 30, 2022 at 11:19 a.m.
Some big names have graced the Ballroom stage at Higher Ground in South Burlington over the past few years, including Norah Jones, They Might Be Giants, Ani DiFranco, Lyle Lovett, Bon Iver, Rough Francis, the Avett Brothers and Grace Potter. After this Saturday, December 3, that list will include the stars of the 2022 Spectacular Spectacular.
Since 2014, Seven Days and our parenting publication, Kids VT, have been organizing this talent show that gives Vermont's rising stars a chance to shine. All acts must audition for a slot. The winners get to appear at the event.
In 2020 and 2021, everyone performed via video on WCAX-TV, but this year we're thrilled to see and hear them in person. This year's performers, ages 9 to 15, will travel from across the state to sing, dance, drum and beatbox on the same stage as the pros. Come cheer them on!
The show starts at noon on Saturday, December 3; it's sponsored by Skinny Pancake, Davis Studio and McKenzie. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 on the day of the show; kids 6 and under get in free.
If you were an animal, what type would you be and why?
An octopus because then I could play multiple instruments at once!
Where is your favorite place to go in Vermont?
Lake St. Catherine: The fishing there is spectacular!
What do you want to be when you grow up?
My dream would be to become a professional musician or a Broadway star!
If you could duet with a famous performer, who would it be?
Ariana Grande — I find it amazing that she never had formal training, yet she has a four-octave vocal range.
Where is your favorite place to go in Vermont?
The Northeast Kingdom, especially during foliage season.
If you were an animal, what type would you be and why?
A peacock, because they're quiet and unassuming until it is time to perform.
What or who inspires you?
I am inspired by two of my music teachers: J.D. Williams, my piano teacher of five years, and Kirk Kreitz, my jazz band and band teacher at school.
What makes you laugh?
I laugh at silly jokes, witty humor and some videos.
If you could duet with a famous performer, who would it be?
If I could duet with a famous person, it would be Scott Joplin! I think he's a great performer in "The Entertainer."
Describe your act in one word.
Strong.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
A teacher, a singer, a traveler — I want to be wherever the wind blows me.
What or who inspires you?
The people around me inspire me. Jane Goodall and my parents inspire me and people who stand up for what is right and make a difference.
Where is your favorite place to go in Vermont?
Lydia: The Cabot Cheese Factory.
Eme: Ben and Jerry's.
If you could duet with a famous performer, who would it be?
Lydia: Carol Burnett.
Eme: Beyoncé.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
Lydia: Architect or teacher.
Eme: Engineer or teacher.
If you could duet with a famous performer, who would it be?
Lin-Manuel Miranda.
What or who inspires you?
Brickmaster Amy Corbett from "LEGO Masters." She has that 'wow' factor!
Describe your act in one word.
Princess!
If you could duet with a famous performer, who would it be?
Abe: Juice WRLD.
Tate: Kendrick Lamar.
What or who inspires you?
Abe: Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson.
Tate: Good beats.
Where is your favorite place to go in Vermont?
Abe and Tate: Bolton Valley!
Describe your act in one word.
Soulful.
Where is your favorite place to go in Vermont?
Bolton Valley.
If you were an animal, what type would you be and why?
I would be a black panther because of their agility, strength and endurance.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
A video game designer.
What makes you laugh? "The Simpsons."
If you were an animal, what type would you be and why? An octopus because they have three hearts, a huge brain, squirt ink, change their shape, change color and can fit through any hole bigger than their beak.
If you were an animal, what type would you be and why?
A lemur because I like climbing and I want to have a long tail.
If you could duet with a famous performer, who would it be?
Brandi Carlile or Taylor Swift.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
Actress.
What makes you laugh?
My siblings make me laugh every day.
If you were an animal, what type would you be and why?
I would love to be a horse. They are so beautiful and majestic.
If you could duet with a famous performer, who would it be?
I would love to perform with Anna McNulty. She's a very talented contortion artist.
What or who inspires you?
Evie: Broadway musicals inspire me, especially Wicked because it's the first musical that I fell in love with.
Sydney: Stories about people who defy the odds to succeed, such as Eliza's story from Hamilton and Elphaba's story from Wicked.
Where is your favorite place to go in Vermont?
Evie: The Flynn.
Sydney: Very Merry Theatre.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
Evie: Actor, singer, performer.
Sydney: Interior designer, therapist or actress.
If you were an animal, what type would you be and why?
I'd be a wolf because I can be a lone wolf but I can also run with a pack.
If you could duet with a famous performer, who would it be?
Paul McCartney.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
A famous musician.
If you were an animal, what type would you be and why?
A dog, definitely, because when I get excited I act like a puppy.
What or who inspires you?
Taylor Swift inspired me to start writing songs, and my parents introduced me to music at a young age (since I was born), so both of them.
Where is your favorite place to go in Vermont?
Higher Ground.
Describe your act in one word.
Power!
If you were an animal, what type would you be and why?
I love cats, but I wouldn't want to be one. Being a human fits me quite well.
If you could duet with a famous performer, who would it be?
Metallica's James Hetfield — it's likely I would learn a lot from his awesome playing. I'd also appreciate his insight on guitar setups.
Describe your act in one word.
Face-melting.
Where is your favorite place to go in Vermont?
Burlington Records.
What makes you laugh?
Awkward silences.
Describe your act in one word.
Jazzy.
What or who inspires you?
The idea of music, which is more vivid than I can describe.
If you were an animal, what type would you be and why?
I would be a panther because they are sleek and cool.
Describe your act in one word.
Unearthed.
If you were an animal, what type would you be and why?
I would be a cheetah because they are fast and they are cute.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
A professional beatboxer.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I want to be a singer and also to rescue animals.
What or who inspires you?
Getting lost in piano and feeling the music vibrate through your body like you're in your own world.
Where is your favorite place to go in Vermont?
Burton Island.
If you were an animal, what type would you be and why?
Violet: I would be an owl because I could fly and turn my head 360 degrees.
Niko: I would be a hawk so I could fly everywhere and see far distances.
Describe your act in one word.
Violet: Smashing.
Niko: Good.
What makes you laugh?
Violet: My grandpa.
Niko: My little sister mispronouncing words and goofing off with my family and friends.
The original print version of this article was headlined "Introducing the Spectacular Performers"
