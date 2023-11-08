 Ones to Watch: The Stars of Kids VT's Spectacular Spectacular 2023 at Higher Ground | Kids VT | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 08, 2023

Ones to Watch: The Stars of Kids VT's Spectacular Spectacular 2023 at Higher Ground 

Published November 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

webheader-spectacularpromo-23.png
The kids and teens in Kids VT's 2023 Spectacular Spectacular talent show don't need a spotlight to shine — they are already stars! The young performers listed below impressed our panel of judges with their amazing auditions and now they're ready to perform in person.

Cheer them on as they showcase their skills on Saturday, December 2 at noon at Higher Ground in South Burlington.

Buy a ticket

Thanks to everyone who submitted audition videos — and to our sponsors at Davis Studio and the Skinny Pancake.

2023 Performers

Adim Benoit
Andre Redmond
Anne Single
Avery Ryan
Bojan Harris
Blake Von Sitas
Cady Murad
Caleb Rockcastle
Caroline Clayton
Cristian Arhiri
Elise Mical
Georgia Kunkel
Grace Mical
Graham Long
Holden Latimer
Isak Duncan
Kaylie Dusablon
Marin Walsh
Mayla Landis-Marinello
Mira Biggs
Niko Vukas
Nolan Smith
Piper Hall
Riley Ayer
Sara Conner
Rowan Landis-Marinello

