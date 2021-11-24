Ones to Watch: The Stars of Kids VT's Spectacular Spectacular 2021 on WCAX 

The kids and teens in Kids VT's 2021 Spectacular Spectacular talent show have big dreams. Some of the young performers in the production put on by Seven Days' parenting publication told us that, in 10 years, they see themselves training for the Olympics, starring in a Broadway show or playing music in front of large crowds.

We wish we could see them all rock out in person on the main stage at Higher Ground in South Burlington, as we have for several years, but given that the youngest performers might not have gotten their COVID-19 vaccines yet, we decided to wait until 2022 to book that show. In the meantime, we're excited to watch them all on TV!

WCAX Channel 3 will show videos of their performances during the 4 p.m. newscast, airing one on each weekday from November 29 to December 17.

Thanks to everyone who submitted audition videos — and to our sponsors at McKenzie Natural Artisan Deli!



Read on for a few fun facts about our finalists...

Bojan Harris

(Appearing 11/29) Age 14, Starksboro, Mount Abraham Union High School, performing "Falling Large," an original rap

Bojan Harris

What inspires you? The challenges and successes we endure, and the raw emotional responses to these experiences

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Inspiring people around the globe through the arts

What's your favorite destination in Vermont? My home at Shangri-La Farm

Finn William

(Appearing 11/30) Age 12, Windsor, Windsor School, playing the theme from Up! on the piano

Finn William

What makes you laugh? Something sudden, unexpected. Laughter can be contagious.

What's your favorite movie? Back to the Future

Who is your favorite performer? Me — I know how much work I put into learning the songs.

Grayson Eley

(Appearing 12/1) Age 10, Duxbury, Crossett Brook Middle School, drumming a combination of two songs, "Fight on Fighter" and "Amen" by For King & Country

Grayson Eley

What or who inspires you? My drum teacher, Andrew Palumbo. I like his positive energy. I've learned so much from him, and it's been a lot of fun!

What's your favorite food? I love Chinese food.

If you had a free day to do whatever you wanted, what would you do? Drum all day

Charlie Schramm

(Appearing 12/2) Age 13, Shelburne, Shelburne Community School, playing guitar and singing "Trillium," an original piece inspired by the trilliums of spring

Charlie Schramm

What or who inspires you? My songwriting is inspired by other musicians, nature and the world around me.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I picture myself playing music for large audiences and maybe being a mechanical engineer.

What's your favorite destination in Vermont? Bolton Valley

John Wallace

(Appearing 12/3) Age 11, Burlington, homeschooled/Champlain School, playing "The Loves of My Entire Life" by the Caretaker on piano

John Wallace

If you had a free day to do whatever you wanted, what would you do? Talk to my grandmother, play piano and make video games

What's your favorite food? Baked ziti

What makes you laugh? My cat, bad puns and funny videos

Cady Murad

(Appearing 12/6) Age 10, Burlington, Integrated Arts Academy, singing "Watch What Happens" from Newsies

Cady Murad

If you had a free day to do whatever you wanted, what would you do? I would go to Disney World, get an unlimited FastPass for all the rides, drag my friends and family along with me, and visit every park ... and perhaps LEGOLAND. It would be a long day.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Living in my parents' basement, ha!

What's your favorite food? Sushi

Isabella Chicoine

(Appearing 12/7) Age 13, Colchester, Colchester Middle School, singing "The Chapters in My Head," an original song

Isabella Chicoine

What's your favorite destination in Vermont? The mall. I love shopping.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years, I will be 23. I will have graduated college at Juilliard, and I'll be starring as Glinda in the popular Broadway show Wicked.

Who is your favorite performer? Ariana Grande or Jessie Mueller

Grace Mical

(Appearing 12/8) Age 10, Middlebury, Mary Hogan School, doing a contortionist act

Grace Mical

What makes you laugh? My younger sister, Elise. She's really funny!

What's your favorite food? Macaroni and cheese

Who is your favorite performer? Steve Perry — he's a great singer.

Ethan Oszurek

(Appearing 12/9) Age 11, St. Albans, St. Albans Town Educational Center, playing "Moon River" on the piano

Ethan Oszurek

What's your favorite movie? I love Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

What or who inspires you? My dad. He is hardworking and a great leader. He teaches me life skills. He is smart and always believes in me.

If you had a free day to do whatever you wanted, what would you do? I would play soccer and basketball all day!

Andre Redmond

(Appearing 12/10) Age 9, Essex Junction, Founders Memorial School, singing "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor

Andre Redmond

What's your favorite destination in Vermont? My studio

Who is your favorite performer? It's hard to choose. Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney are two of my favorites.

What makes you laugh? Blooper videos and my dad's jokes. Also, when my mom tells corny jokes.

Adim Benoit

(Appearing 12/13) Age 9, Montpelier, Homeschool, playing "Take a Ride on His Beach Boogie" on the piano

Adim Benoit

What or who inspires you? My piano teacher, JD Williams, continues to inspire me.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I will be a student at a conservatory learning the piano.

If you had a free day to do whatever you wanted, what would you do? I would hunt for coin rolls to fill up the coin collection my brother and I have.

Piper Hall

(Appearing 12/14) Age 12, East Hardwick, Homeschool, playing guitar and singing "Broken," an original song

Piper Hall

What's your favorite food? Tacos and chocolate

Who is your favorite performer? Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

What's your favorite destination in Vermont? Nichols Ledge and the Jay Peak Pump House

Paris Schoolcraft

(Appearing 12/15) Age 9, Duxbury, Brookside Primary School, singing "Arcade" by Duncan Laurence

Paris Schoolcraft

If you had a free day to do whatever you wanted, what would you do? I'd do some coloring, gymnastics, maybe go to a water park, go hiking, watch some TV and eat healthy foods.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Driving, training for the Olympics, going to college

What's your favorite movie? The Second Chance

Richard and Andrew Jiang

(Appearing 12/16) Ages 13 and 9, South Burlington, Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, performing "The Two Grenadiers" by Robert Schumann on piano and violin

Richard and Andrew Jiang

What makes you laugh? We have a very feisty cat, Coco, at home. She likes jumping around us, and we always laugh a lot when playing with her. Andrew also likes his stuffed animals, which he plays with every day and laughs.

What or who inspires you? Our violin teacher, Kathleen Kono, and Richard's piano teacher, Paul Orgel, inspire us to work hard and always to keep trying to improve our performing skills, whether playing at home, performing onstage or in this talent show. We also encourage each other to be a better player.

Lilah Thurston

(Appearing 12/17) Age 13, Barre Town, Barre Town Middle & Elementary School, playing guitar and singing "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey

Lilah Thurston

What's your favorite food? Chicken Alfredo, definitely. Cinnamon applesauce is in a close second. I know, they're very different from each other.

Who is your favorite performer? Anyone on Broadway! Or any of the musicians I enjoy, like Girl in Red, Cavetown, Taylor Swift or Phoebe Bridgers.

What's your favorite movie? As an anime fan, I really like Studio Ghibli movies.