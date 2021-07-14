Openings: Burlington City Commissions/Boards 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
**updated 07/12/21 LO**
Board of Assessors
Term Expires 3/31/24
One Opening
Chittenden County Regional Planning Comm.-alt Term Expires 6/30/23
One Opening
Conservation Board
Term Expires 6/20/25
One Opening
Development Review Board - alternate
Term Expires 6/30/24
One Opening
Fence Viewers
Term Expires 6/30/22
Two Openings
Board of Tax Appeals
Term Expires 6/30/22
One Opening
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board
Term Expires 6/30/24
Three Openings
Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, August 4, 2021, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email lolberg@burlingtonvt.gov.
City Council President Tracy will plan for appointments to take place at the August 9, 2021 City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.
