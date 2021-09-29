Openings- Burlington City Commissions/Boardsa 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Board of Assessors Term Expires 3/31/24 One Opening
Church Street Marketplace Commission Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening
Conservation Board Term Expires 6/20/25 One Opening
Design Advisory Board-alternate Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening
Development Review Board Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening
Development Review Board - alternate Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening
Fence Viewers Term Expires 6/30/22 Two Openings
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/24 Three Openings
Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, October 13, 2021, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email lolberg@burlingtonvt.gov.
City Council President Tracy will plan for appointments to take place at the October 18, 2021 City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.
