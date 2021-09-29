 Openings- Burlington City Commissions/Boardsa | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 29, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Openings- Burlington City Commissions/Boardsa 

Board of Assessors Term Expires 3/31/24 One Opening

Church Street Marketplace Commission Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening

Conservation Board Term Expires 6/20/25 One Opening

Design Advisory Board-alternate Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening

Development Review Board Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening

Development Review Board - alternate Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening

Fence Viewers Term Expires 6/30/22 Two Openings

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/24 Three Openings

Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, October 13, 2021, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email lolberg@burlingtonvt.gov.

City Council President Tracy will plan for appointments to take place at the October 18, 2021 City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation