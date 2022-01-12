 Openings: Burlington City Commissions/Boards | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Openings: Burlington City Commissions/Boards 

Board of Assessors Term Expires 3/31/24 One Opening

Conservation Board Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening

Conservation Board Term Expires 6/30/25 One Opening

Design Advisory Board – Alternate Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening

Development Review Board Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening

Fence Viewers Term Expires 6/30/22 Two Openings

Board of Health Term Expires 6/30/22 One Opening

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/22 Two Openings

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/24 Three Openings

Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, February 16, 2022, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email lolberg@burlingtonvt.gov .

City Council President Tracy will plan for appointments to take place at the February 22, 2022

City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.

