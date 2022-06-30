 Openings: Burlington City Commissions/Boards | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 30, 2022 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

Openings: Burlington City Commissions/Boards 

Published June 30, 2022 at 10:35 a.m.

Airport Commission Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening

Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24 One Opening

Development Review Board - alternate Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening

Electric Light Commission Term Expires 6/30/25 One Opening

Fence Viewers Term Expires 6/30/23 Two Openings

Planning Commission Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/24 Two Openings

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/25 Two Openings

Winooski Valley Park District Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening

Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer’s Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington,

VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, August 11, 2022, by 4:30 pm. If you have any

questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email lolberg@burlingtonvt.gov.

City Council President Paul will plan for appointments to take place at the August 15, 2022 City

Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.

