Openings: Burlington City Commissions/Boards 

June 30, 2022
Airport Commission Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening
Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24 One Opening
Development Review Board - alternate Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening
Electric Light Commission Term Expires 6/30/25 One Opening
Fence Viewers Term Expires 6/30/23 Two Openings
Planning Commission Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/24 Two Openings
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/25 Two Openings
Winooski Valley Park District Term Expires 6/30/24 One Opening
Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer’s Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington,
VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, August 11, 2022, by 4:30 pm. If you have any
questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email lolberg@burlingtonvt.gov.
City Council President Paul will plan for appointments to take place at the August 15, 2022 City
Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.
