 OPENINGS: BURLINGTON CITY COMMISSIONS/BOARDS | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 07, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

OPENINGS: BURLINGTON CITY COMMISSIONS/BOARDS 

Published September 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Airport Commission - Term Expires 6/30/23 - One Opening

Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24 - One Opening

Development Review Board - alternate - Term Expires 6/30/24 - One Opening

Fence Viewers - Term Expires 6/30/23 - Two Openings

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board - Term Expires 6/30/24 - Two Openings

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board - Term Expires 6/30/25 - Two Openings

Winooski Valley Park District - Term Expires 6/30/24 - One Opening

Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, October 12, 2022, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email lolberg@burlingtonvt.gov.

City Council President Paul will plan for appointments to take place at the October 17, 2022 City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation