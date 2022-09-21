 Openings: Burlington City Commissions/Boards | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 21, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Openings: Burlington City Commissions/Boards 

Published September 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 21, 2022 at 10:22 a.m.

Airport Commission

Term Expires 6/30/23

One Opening

Chittenden Solid Waste District Board-alternate Term Expires 5/31/24 One Opening

Development Review Board-alternate

Term Expires 6/30/24

One Opening

Fence Viewers

Term Expires 6/30/23

Two Openings

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board

Term Expires 6/30/24

Two Openings

Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board

Term Expires 6/30/25

Two Openings

Board for Registration of Voters

Term Expires 6/30/25

One Opening

Winooski Valley Park District

Term Expires 6/30/24

One Opening

Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, October 12, 2022, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email lolberg@burlingtonvt.gov.

City Council President Paul will plan for appointments to take place at the October 17, 2022 City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.

