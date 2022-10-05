Openings: Burlington City Commissions/Boards 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Airport Commission
Term Expires 6/30/23
One Opening
Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24
One Opening
Development Review Board - alternate
Term Expires 6/30/24
One Opening
Fence Viewers
Term Expires 6/30/23
Two Openings
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board
Term Expires 6/30/24
Two Openings
Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board
Term Expires 6/30/25
Two Openings
Board of Registration of Voters
Term Expires 6/30/25
One Opening
Winooski Valley Park District
Term Expires 6/30/24
One Opening
Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Attn: Lori NO later than Wednesday, October 12, 2022, by 4:30 pm. If you have any questions, please contact Lori at (802) 865-7136 or via email lolberg@burlingtonvt.gov.
City Council President Paul will plan for appointments to take place at the October 17, 2022 City Council Meeting/City Council With Mayor Presiding Meeting.
