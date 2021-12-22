 Order and Notice of Hearing in RE: E.P. | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 22, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Order and Notice of Hearing in RE: E.P. 

State Of Vermont Chittenden County Vermont Superior Court Family Division

Docket No. 506-12-19 Cnjv

IN RE: E.P.

ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Unknown Father of E.P. aka B.B.P. born to Melody Phillips on December 7, 2019, you are hereby notified that the State of Vermont has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to E.P. aka B.B.P. and that the hearing to consider the termination of your residual parental rights will be held on January 14, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Burlington, Vermont. You may appear remotely by contacting the clerk’s office at 802 651 1709. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of all your parental rights to E.P. aka B.B.P. The State is represented by the Attorney General’s Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. A copy of this order shall be mailed to Unknown Father if an address for him is known.

Kirstin K. Schoonover 

Superior Court Judge

11/30/2021

Date

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation