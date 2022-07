PACs Pour More Than $600,000 Into U.S. House Race for Balint 

click to enlarge File Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days

Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham)

In the sprint for the finish line, these campaigns have spent much more money since the end of the quarter, on television ads, digital marketing and mailers. Balint released her fourth TV ad last week; Gray released her third on Friday.





Asked about the in-state fundraising numbers, Sheehan responded: " The single largest contributor to the Balint campaign is outside groups spending on their behalf." "We have very intentionally made the choice to focus on getting a lot of grassroots support, because, it turns out, you are able to raise more money if you have more people who are supporting you," Silver added. "And so that's what we've done. And it's been incredibly successful."

Just two weeks before the primary election, three political action committees have spent at least $606,000 combined in support of Democrat Becca Balint in the race for Vermont's lone U.S. House seat.According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, the LGBTQ Victory Fund Federal PAC, Equality PAC and the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC have paid for mailers, digital advertising and TV ads that endorse Balint, Vermont's Senate president. She's in a primary contest with Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, who has decried the outside spending and made it an issue of the campaign; and Rutland Regional Medical Center physician Louis Meyers."The lieutenant governor has made clear that she believes Vermonters should decide the election, and no one else," Gray campaign manager Samantha Sheehan said in an interview Monday. "Vermonters will tell us how they feel about this interference in 15 days' time."The amount the three PACs spent in July is about as much as Balint spent altogether during the first seven months of the campaign. FEC filings show that, from December 13 through June 30, Balint spent about $611,600. Gray, meanwhile, spent $487,200 through June 30 after launching her campaign on December 6.Balint continues to denounce the outside spending, campaign manager Natalie Silver said in an interview Monday, and she has no control over it. During the second quarter, Silver noted, a bigger percentage of Balint's haul came from Vermonters as compared to Gray's filings.review of the filings found that about half of Balint's second-quarter donations came from people with Vermont addresses, compared to about 42 percent for Gray."The Gray campaign is saying voters should decide," Silver said. "We totally agree — and they. They're choosingto put their dollars toward. They're not choosing the Gray campaign. And that's very challenging for them."The primary is August 9, but early voting has already begun. As of Friday, Vermonters had requested 44,047 absentee ballots and returned 15,493, according to the Secretary of State's Office.The outside spending so far pales in comparison to the 2016 gubernatorial race between Democrat Sue Minter and Republican Phil Scott, who was running for his first term. A super PAC funded by the Republican Governors Association spent more than $3 million to support Scott , while a similar Democratic super PAC supported Minter's candidacy with about $1.2 million.A super PAC also spent about $826,000 in support of Scott's successful 2018 reelection bid.