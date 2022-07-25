PACs Pour More Than $600,000 Into U.S. House Race for Balint 

In the sprint for the finish line, these campaigns have spent much more money since the end of the quarter, on television ads, digital marketing and mailers. Balint released her fourth TV ad last week; Gray released her third on Friday.

In U.S. House Race, Gray Has Most Cash Heading Into Primary Homestretch



Asked about the in-state fundraising numbers, Sheehan responded: " The single largest contributor to the Balint campaign is outside groups spending on their behalf."

"We have very intentionally made the choice to focus on getting a lot of grassroots support, because, it turns out, you are able to raise more money if you have more people who are supporting you," Silver added. "And so that's what we've done. And it's been incredibly successful."