 Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books | Books | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 23, 2021 Arts + Life » Books

Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books 

By , , , and

The original print version of this article was headlined "Short Takes on Five Vermont Books"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Books »

About The Authors

Jordan Adams

Jordan Adams
Bio:
 Music editor Jordan Adams has been with Seven Days since 2016. He also contributes to Kids VT, What's Good and BTV Magazine. The Vermont Press Association named him Rookie of the Year in 2017... more

Benjamin Aleshire
Dan Bolles

Dan Bolles
Bio:
 Dan Bolles is Seven Days' assistant arts editor and also edits What's Good, the annual city guide to Burlington. He has received numerous state, regional and national awards for his coverage of the arts, music, sports and culture. He loves dogs, dark beer and the Boston Red Sox... more
Ken Picard

Ken Picard
Bio:
 Ken Picard has been a Seven Days staff writer since 2002. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the Vermont Press Association's 2005 Mavis Doyle award, a general excellence prize for reporters.
Elizabeth M. Seyler

Elizabeth M. Seyler
Bio:
 Elizabeth M. Seyler is assistant editor and proofreader for Seven Days. She also writes a bit, holds a PhD in dance, and teaches and performs Argentine tango.

Trending

The Vermont Wild Bee Survey Finds and Identifies Hundreds of Species
Scandal Tests a Small Town's Tolerance in the Québécois Drama 'Les Nôtres'
Essay: Why Do Honeybees Get All the Attention?
Hope Johnson’s Apian-Inspired Works are Abuzz with Color
Photo Essay: Photographer Rob Swanson Reveals the Delicate World of Vermont Pollinators
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Books

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation