 Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books | Books | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 20, 2023 Arts + Life » Books

Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books 

By , , , and

Published September 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 20, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Short Takes on Five Vermont Books"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Books »

About The Authors

Chris Farnsworth

Chris Farnsworth
Bio:
 Music editor Chris Farnsworth has written countless albums reviews and features on Vermont's best musicians, and has seen more shows than is medically advisable. He's played in multiple bands over decades in the local scene and is a recording artist in his own right. He can often be found searching for the perfect soft pretzel or listening to a podcast about the X-Men.
Hannah Feuer

Hannah Feuer
Bio:
 Hannah Feuer is a culture staff writer at Seven Days. She's a 2023 graduate of Northwestern University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and economics. Her previous journalism experiences include stints with the Daily Northwestern, Reporters Without Borders, Medill Investigative Lab, Moment Magazine and Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle.
Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.
Ken Picard

Ken Picard
Bio:
 Ken Picard has been a Seven Days staff writer since 2002. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the Vermont Press Association's 2005 Mavis Doyle award, a general excellence prize for reporters.

Angela Simpson
Bio:
 Angela Simpson is a proofreader for Seven Days.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Books

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation