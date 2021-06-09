 Pandemic Pick: Whose Fitness Classes Kept You Moving? | Health + Fitness | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 09, 2021 Arts + Life » Health + Fitness

Pandemic Pick: Whose Fitness Classes Kept You Moving? 

click to enlarge Outdoor fitness class with REV Indoor Cycling - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Outdoor fitness class with REV Indoor Cycling

REV Indoor Cycling

revindoor.com
click image allstars-logo150.png

In a year when the pandemic confined most Vermonters to one place, it's fitting that the exercise classes that kept many of us moving were held on stationary bikes. Like all law-abiding local fitness centers, REV Indoor Cycling closed to indoor workouts in March 2020. But unlike many area gyms, REV didn't reopen when the state eased restrictions on indoor exercise facilities last summer.

"It just didn't make sense," owner Sarah DeGray explained to Seven Days in January. "Indoor cycling is such a cardiovascular activity. There's sweat, there's spit, people breathing heavily."

Instead, DeGray — a member of the Restart Vermont task force that advised Gov. Scott on reopening protocols for fitness centers — hosted a variety of outdoor classes in the parking lot outside her South Burlington studio throughout the spring, summer and fall.

"Not only did they bring their cross-training classes outside, but they brought bikes out so we could spin in fresh air and under the stars," one Seven Days reader wrote. "It was incredible!"

The studio also offered a wide variety of live and prerecorded virtual classes.

"REV did an incredible job continuing to offer local fitness at a virtual level," wrote another reader.

DeGray closed her physical facility permanently in November and has shifted to an entirely virtual model, positioning REV as a local alternative to the likes of Peloton and other corporately owned online exercise platforms.

"From spin to strength classes, [DeGray] motivated us to exercise and take care of ourselves," another reader said. "I couldn't have gotten through the pandemic without her."

802 CrossFit: With a mix of indoor and outdoor classes, 802 CrossFit continued putting its members through their paces — including bicycle crunches, burpees, dumbbell kickbacks and devil's presses — throughout the pandemic. (Essex Junction • 802crossfit.com)

Hot Yoga Burlington: Vermont's first infrared-heated yoga studio moved to online and outdoor classes for much of the pandemic. Hot Yoga Burlington is open again but continues its online offerings, as well as outdoor sessions in scenic spots around Burlington. (Burlington • hotyogaburlingtonvt.com)

Jazzercise Williston Fitness Center: Online and in person, Jazzercise kept the beat alive through high-intensity workouts that blend strength training, cardio and killer dance moves. (Williston • jazzercise.com)

Queen City Yoga & Fitness: Outfitted with a state-of-the-art HVAC system that turns air over six times per hour, Queen City Yoga & Fitness reopened on June 1, 2020, after pivoting to online classes early in the pandemic. (South Burlington • queencityyogavt.com)

Editor note: To choose Vermont's Pandemic All-Stars, we surveyed our readers on the people, places and programs that kept them going — and going — during the COVID-19 pandemic. Space limitations prevented us from recognizing every pick worthy of public praise."

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

  Self-Care Packages: Favorite Staycations and Pandemic Excursions

  • Self-Care Packages: Favorite Staycations and Pandemic Excursions

    With out-of-state travel and indoor recreation prohibited for much of the pandemic, Vermonters were fortunate to have, well, Vermont as a backyard playground. Many embraced the opportunity to explore closer to home and fall in love with the Green Mountain State all over again. From pampered getaways to spectacular outdoor destinations to go-to walking trails, here are the choice spots that helped locals manage a year-plus at home.
    By Seven Days Staff
    Jun 9, 2021
  Pandemic Pick: At What Restaurant Did You Find the Best Outdoor Eating Experience?

  • Pandemic Pick: At What Restaurant Did You Find the Best Outdoor Eating Experience?

    With outdoor dining, it's all about the views. Waterworks Food + Drink serves up a so-close-you-almost-need-a-rain-poncho view of the Winooski River from its plant-filled patio. "It's just beautiful there!" said one diner. For the past year, the restaurant experience was all about safety, too. Waterworks delivered on that front with streamlined takeout, strict social distancing and free weekly grocery pickup for employees when the restaurant was temporarily closed. "We have a great staff that raises the bar," owner David Abdoo told Seven Days in November. "They're my No. 1 concern."
    By Seven Days Staff
    Jun 9, 2021
  Pandemic Pick: What Outdoor Art Installation Inspired You During the Pandemic?

  • Pandemic Pick: What Outdoor Art Installation Inspired You During the Pandemic?

    With more than 50 large-scale sculptures scattered atop picturesque fields, Lemon Fair Sculpture Park "is a hidden gem in Addison County," wrote one Seven Days reader. East Shoreham residents and art enthusiasts Frank and Elaine Ittleman first opened their property to the public in 2016 for free, self-guided tours along a mowed path — and they've continued to welcome visitors, in season, throughout the pandemic. One Vermonter summed up the experience: "Being able to walk with a friend outdoors amongst these giant art installations was a wonderful way to be able to socialize safely."
    By Seven Days Staff
    Jun 9, 2021
