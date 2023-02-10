PCB-Manufacturer Asks Court to Dismiss Burlington School District's Lawsuit 

When the suit was filed, Burlington superintendent Tom Flanagan said legal action would hold the company "accountable for the harm it has inflicted on our community."

The suit, filed in December, alleges that Monsanto encouraged customers to use PCB mixtures in construction materials "despite knowing that this would directly introduce PCBs into surrounding air and other construction materials, and onto nearby interior surfaces."The school district shuttered the high school in the fall of 2020 due to elevated levels of airborne PCBs. For the past two years, students have been attending classes at a temporary downtown high school in a former Macy's department store.