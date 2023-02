PCB-Manufacturer Asks Court to Dismiss Burlington School District's Lawsuit 

sked to postpone the planned demolition of the high school — which was supposed to begin in January — in order to give the company's consultants more time to inspect the premises. In January, the two parties agreed to delay the demolition's start until February 18.





In its filing, Monsanto also takes issue with the school district's public nuisance claim."Courts have frequently dismissed public nuisance claims against manufacturers because they lack control over the products once sold," the motion states. "The PCB-containing building materials which are the sole source of the alleged nuisance were in the possession and control of [Burlington School District] since their sale and incorporation into the [Burlington High School] buildings."In response to the school district's trespass claim, the motion states that the "migration of PCBs from and to one's own property cannot be a trespass because there is no 'invasion' or 'entering the land of another.'"In late December, Monsanto's parent company, Bayer, filed a motion in response to a different lawsuit filed by two former Burlington High School teachers who claim workplace exposure to PCBs caused them to suffer serious health problems. Bayer a