PCBs Strike Again, This Time at Bellows Falls Union High School 

Results came back on August 10 and showed that multiple rooms — including the gymnasium, auditorium and stage — exceeded the state's "immediate action level" of 300 nanograms per cubic meter for seventh graders and older.



Under guidelines set by the Vermont Department of Health, students and staff are not allowed to use a space if it exceeds the immediate action level.

Just as the academic year gets underway, another Vermont school is dealing with airborne PCBs.This time, it's Bellows Falls Union High School, where administrators are scrambling to determine how they can use the campus safely this fall. The fixes will be costly — and potentially disruptive.In the spring, 49 spaces in the high school were tested for the toxic chemicals as part of a statewide program.