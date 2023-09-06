 Peg & Ter's in Shelburne to Take a Break | Food News | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 05, 2023 Food + Drink » Food News

Peg & Ter’s in Shelburne to Take a Break 

By

Published September 5, 2023 at 2:20 p.m.

click to enlarge Peg &amp; Ter's - FILE: JAMES BUCK
  • File: James Buck
  • Peg & Ter's

After a year of working as co-chefs at Peg & Ter's, Scott Como and Derek Robert have decided to leave their positions at the end of September. Johnny Helzer, a co-owner of the Shelburne restaurant, posted on social media last week that Peg & Ter's will close on October 1 for "an extended break ... to explore future staffing and plans for our space."

Helzer opened the restaurant with his wife, Tina, in 2018 in the location occupied by Café Shelburne for a quarter century. They named it for Tina's late parents, Peggy and Terry Thatcher, who loved to throw dinner parties.

In a phone call, Johnny Helzer explained that since the pandemic, "it's been a challenge to find and keep good folks." Because the Helzers own the building at 5573 Shelburne Road, he said, "we have lots of flexibility to take a break and step back."

The couple hope to reopen Peg & Ter's, but Helzer said they may explore other food-and-beverage-related ideas for the space.

"The want is there for good restaurants," Helzer said, but it's a constant tug-of-war between offering staff "a good living wage and not gouging the customer with a huge bill at the end of the night." He said labor expenses are up 50 percent and food costs have increased, rendering already-slim margins even tighter.

According to Helzer, Robert will move back to Massachusetts, from which he and Como moved in summer 2020. The co-chefs initially worked together for their former Boston boss, chef Matt Jennings, who was then vice president of culinary at Healthy Living. Jennings now owns Red Barn Kitchen in Charlotte with his wife, Kate.

Como will remain in Vermont. The New Jersey native has a "large amount of Italian blood," he wrote in an email, and has been "the pasta guy" throughout his cooking career. He plans to take a break "from the hustle and bustle of restaurant life" to launch a line of pastas and do pasta dinner pop-ups with help from his partner, Chelsea Kaigle, who works for Bonté Bakery in Montpelier.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Peg & Ter's in Shelburne to Take a Break; Former Co-Chef to Launch Pasta Business"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Food News »

About The Author

Melissa Pasanen

Melissa Pasanen
Bio:
 Melissa Pasanen is a food writer for Seven Days. She is an award-winning cookbook author and journalist who has covered food and agriculture in Vermont for 20 years.

About the Artist

James Buck

James Buck

jamesbuck.org
Bio:
 James Buck is a multimedia journalist for Seven Days.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a Food tip

Latest in Food News

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation