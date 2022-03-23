 Permanent Service Changes Public Hearings | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 23, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Permanent Service Changes Public Hearings 

GMT will be holding a series of public hearings to discuss permanent service changes to the #6 Shelburne Road, #7 North Avenue, and #86 Montpelier LINK Express. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend any of the following meetings to offer comments.

Meeting #1: April 5, 2022 at 6:00PM

Robert Miller Community and Recreation Center

130 Gosse Ct, Burlington, VT 05408

Meeting #2: April 6, 2022 at 5:45PM

Green Mountain Transit

101 Queen City Park Road, Burlington, VT 05401

Meeting #2 will be a hybrid meeting.

To join by phone or online:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86887898523

Meeting ID: 868 8789 8523

Phone: 1(301)715-8592

GMT staff will be present at the Montpelier Transit Center on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 3:00-6:00PM to discuss changes to the Montpelier LINK Express service.

If you are unable to attend these meetings, please offer public comment by emailing Jamie Smith at jamie@ridegmt.com or by calling 802-540-2468 by April 8, 2022.

• Persons with disabilities who require assistance or special arrangements to participate in programs or activities are encouraged to contact Jamie Smith at 802-540-1098 at least 48 hours in advance so that proper arrangements can be made. Hearing disabled patrons can contact GMT through the Vermont Relay Service (711).

• Free transportation to/from GMT public hearings is available within the GMT service area. To make advance arrangements, please call GMT's Customer Service Representatives at 802-540-2468.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation