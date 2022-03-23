Permanent Service Changes Public Hearings 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
GMT will be holding a series of public hearings to discuss permanent service changes to the #6 Shelburne Road, #7 North Avenue, and #86 Montpelier LINK Express. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend any of the following meetings to offer comments.
Meeting #1: April 5, 2022 at 6:00PM
Robert Miller Community and Recreation Center
130 Gosse Ct, Burlington, VT 05408
Meeting #2: April 6, 2022 at 5:45PM
Green Mountain Transit
101 Queen City Park Road, Burlington, VT 05401
Meeting #2 will be a hybrid meeting.
To join by phone or online:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86887898523
Meeting ID: 868 8789 8523
Phone: 1(301)715-8592
GMT staff will be present at the Montpelier Transit Center on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 3:00-6:00PM to discuss changes to the Montpelier LINK Express service.
If you are unable to attend these meetings, please offer public comment by emailing Jamie Smith at jamie@ridegmt.com or by calling 802-540-2468 by April 8, 2022.
• Persons with disabilities who require assistance or special arrangements to participate in programs or activities are encouraged to contact Jamie Smith at 802-540-1098 at least 48 hours in advance so that proper arrangements can be made. Hearing disabled patrons can contact GMT through the Vermont Relay Service (711).
• Free transportation to/from GMT public hearings is available within the GMT service area. To make advance arrangements, please call GMT's Customer Service Representatives at 802-540-2468.
