Pho Vo Reopens in South Burlington 

Pho Vo owner Phuong Lam holding fresh shrimp spring rolls

Although the sign and door at 2026 Williston Road in South Burlington still bear the name of the previous restaurant occupant, Phuong Lam reopened Pho Vo in the building she owns in late October.

New signage is coming, said Lam, 42. She originally opened Pho Vo in that location right before the pandemic in early 2020, she said, but soon closed it due to health safety concerns and a death in the family. Next, she rented the building briefly to a partnership that ran the Himalayan Asian Fusion Restaurant there.

Lam moved with her family to Vermont in December 1991. "It was the coldest day of my life," she said. Pho Vo is the second Vietnamese restaurant she has launched; the first was the now-closed Pho Nguyen, at 1130 North Avenue in Burlington.

Pho Vo's small takeout menu is largely Vietnamese staples, such as fresh spring rolls made with shrimp, bánh mì sandwiches and pho noodle soup. The restaurant is currently open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. Orders can be placed by phone (864-3625) or through several third-party delivery services. See Facebook for the full menu.