 Pianist Stephen Hough to Play a Famously Difficult Work With the Vermont Symphony Orchestra | Performing Arts | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 23, 2022 Arts + Life » Performing Arts

Pianist Stephen Hough to Play a Famously Difficult Work With the Vermont Symphony Orchestra 

By

Stephen Hough Master Class, Friday, March 25, 4 p.m., at the UVM Recital Hall in Burlington. Free; reservations required. flynnvt.org

The original print version of this article was headlined "Rocking the Rach"

Related Events

  • VSO Classical Series: Tania Miller & Stephen Hough @ The Flynn

    • The candidate for Vermont Symphony Orchestra musical director and the acclaimed British pianist present a riveting evening of music from Sri Lanka, Finland and beyond....
    • Sat., March 26, 7:30 p.m. $8.35-54.23.
    • Buy Tickets
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Performing Arts »

About The Author

Amy Lilly
Bio:
 Amy Lilly has been a contributing arts writer for Seven Days since 2007.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation