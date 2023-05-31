Pie Crumbs: South Burlington's Pie Society Takes a Pause; Pizza Transition in Elmore 

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Piecemeal Pies' potato, cheese and artichoke pie with peas, mash and gravy

Piecemeal Pies has closed both of its locations, in White River Junction and Stowe, according to co-owner Justin Barrett, who declined to share further details. The original restaurant opened in White River Junction in 2016 and built a reputation for its Vermont take on the British meat pie with sturdy crusts and many locally sourced fillings. Last July, co-owners and partners Barrett and Josh Brown opened a long-awaited second location at 112 Main Street in Stowe, made possible by a successful crowdfunding effort. (See full article .)

click to enlarge File: Melissa Pasanen

Pie Society's shoofly pie

Pie Society owner Jonathan Davis is putting his crusts and fillings on pause as his lease ends at the Davis Studio in South Burlington, where he has been baking in the café he used to run. Customers can still squeeze in a final order of sweet or savory options this week for pickup on Thursday or Friday. Davis said he hasn't necessarily quit pies for good, but he's taking time to decide his next steps.

click to enlarge File: Melissa Pasanen

Fire Tower Pizza at Lake Elmore

After six years of slinging pizzas made with Elmore Mountain Bread's freshly milled flour and farm-fresh toppings, chef Jimmy Kalp confirmed that Fire Tower Pizza in the Elmore Store served its final pies on Saturday night.

But the pizza baton is passing to the store's new operator, Jason Clark, who has 20 years of culinary experience. The new Elmore Store Pizza will continue to use Elmore Mountain Bread dough and is scheduled to open next week.