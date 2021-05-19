Pingala Café to Launch Weekly Outdoor Vegan Food and Music Event 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Pingala Café

Pingala Café's Broccoli Bar

In June, Pingala Café will launch Vedge Out, a weekly outdoor vegan food and music event in the parking lot of its home in Burlington's Chace Mill on the edge of the Winooski River.

The Thursday evening series will start in June as soon as permits are issued. Pingala's popular Broccoli Bar will serve as the anchor, with a rotating guest list of other Vermont food trucks.

"We are inviting them and challenging them to offer a vegan menu," Pingala co-owner Trevor Sullivan explained. "We've talked to a few. They're into it."

Vedge Out will also provide entertainment: DJ performances projected on a screen. Pingala will serve craft beer and cider.

The goal is to spread awareness and appreciation of vegan food and offer a fun summer gathering. "You're vegging out. You're chilling out," Pingala co-owner Lisa Bergström said.