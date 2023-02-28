Pint-Size Fun: Grab a Coffee or a Beer at Jericho Ale & Bean — and Bring the Kids 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Maria Munroe

Jericho Ale & Bean

The first time I walked into Jericho Ale & Bean with my then-21-month-old daughter in tow, I was a little nervous. We were meeting my husband and infant daughter there, and it occurred to me that this coffee shop-slash-brewery sells two kinds of beverages, both for adults. Maybe this was not the best place to bring two kids under 2.

But as I walked my toddler to the table where her dad and baby sister were waiting, a staff person caught my attention: "There are some toys over there for the kids, just so you know!" she told me.

My worries melted away. A toy bin in any space is a visual cue that kids are welcome. That was the beginning of a beautiful relationship between my little family and the new tenants of the former Jericho General Store, once known as Mel's.

The beer cooler at Jericho Ale & Bean

Open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jericho Ale & Bean is home to two local businesses: Lucy & Howe Brewing and Brew House Coffee. Their shared space opened a little more than a year ago.

Both brewers create incredible beverages. There are a variety of beers on tap, with tasting flights available, as well as cans to go; the tap list is updated regularly on Lucy & Howe's website. Brew House serves hot and cold lattes made from their flavored cold brews. They also sell a refreshing coffee soda, which is basically a light coffee seltzer. But it's the space's communal, family-friendly atmosphere that keeps us coming back weekend after weekend.

That vibe is absolutely intentional, said Brew House Coffee co-owner Jay Wimette. "Family is extremely important to us, and we know firsthand how difficult it can be for families, especially those with young children, to find a place where there's something for everybody," he said. "We're honestly building out what we would have wanted available to us when our kids were younger."

Jericho Ale & Bean

What does that look like in practice? Jericho Ale & Bean's Halloween celebration included a kids' crafting table where my toddler painted a rock that we picked up the next morning. Its New Year's Eve party featured a s'mores station and culminated with a video of a ball drop from years past — at 7:30 p.m. We had some beer, rang in 2023 and still had the kids in bed before 8:15.

Every Friday morning, the spot hosts "Cartoons, Coloring and Coffee," where the kids can play, color or watch cartoons while parents and caregivers enjoy a caffeinated beverage and some precious adult conversation. Even the board game selection there is tailored to little kids, with options like Guess Who? and — my daughter's personal favorite — Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza.

And despite serving primarily coffee and beer, both brewers offer beverages for the kiddos, too, including juice boxes and an alcohol-free drink that changes regularly. In the past, they've offered a maple lemonade and a lemon-lime soda.

The food menu is limited to build-your-own cheese platters, bottomless popcorn, some kids snacks and usually some baked goods available in the mornings. The staff has been very open to us bringing in outside snacks for our toddler, though.

Maria Munroe and her daughter

All of these things create an ambience that is freeing for me as a parent. It's nice to have a cozy spot near our home in Essex where I can enjoy a beer and talk with my husband and not have to worry about my toddler scribbling all over the whiteboard. (It's totally fine, by the way, as long as you put the caps back on the markers when you're done.)

Often the juice boxes and toys on the tables at Jericho Ale & Bean outnumber the pints and cups of coffee. That's probably not what you would expect from a combination coffee shop and brewery, but it might be just what you need.

Find Jericho Ale & Bean at 51 VT-15 in Jericho and at jerichoaleandbean.com.