Pioneer Lakeshore Café Trades Breakfast for Dinner 

click to enlarge File : James Buck

Lindsay and Jean-Luc Matecat

A year after opening Pioneer Lakeshore Café in Malletts Bay, co-owners Lindsay and Jean-Luc Matecat are switching things up.

Although the Colchester restaurant developed quite a roster of morning regulars — and a following for its egg sandwiches — its weekday breakfast is now a thing of the past. As of June 1, the couple has shifted their focus to lunch and dinner.

"It's what we do best," Lindsay said. "We used to be a food truck; we've done lunch and dinner for five years, and that's been our thing. Now we're leaning into what we already are."

click to enlarge Courtesy

Pioneer Lakeshore Café's fried clam roll

The new all-day menu, available Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., features the café's popular crispy chicken sandwiches, fried fish sandwiches, BLTs, Bay Burgers and the Big Pac, a burger made from local alpaca meat. The couple will also serve fried clam rolls all summer long.

Rising costs for breakfast ingredients — the price of eggs has increased by 300 percent in the year Pioneer has been open, chef Jean-Luc said — reduced the already slim profit margins on the morning meal.

"I want to build some kind of recession-proof model," Jean-Luc said, "because who knows what's over the horizon?"

Pioneer will still offer brunch on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with new items such as eggs Benedict and biscuits with alpaca-sausage gravy.

"We couldn't leave our breakfast regulars in the dust," Jean-Luc said. "We'll just go the whole nine on Sundays and blow it out with a big menu of all the fun stuff."

"And we put the hash brown on the [regular] menu so you can get it every day," Lindsay said. "That will soothe some of the pain."