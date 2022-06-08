Pioneer Lakeshore Café Trades Breakfast for Dinner 

click to enlarge
File : James Buck
Lindsay and Jean-Luc Matecat
A year after opening Pioneer Lakeshore Café in Malletts Bay, co-owners Lindsay and Jean-Luc Matecat are switching things up.
Although the Colchester restaurant developed quite a roster of morning regulars — and a following for its egg sandwiches — its weekday breakfast is now a thing of the past. As of June 1, the couple has shifted their focus to lunch and dinner.
"It's what we do best," Lindsay said. "We used to be a food truck; we've done lunch and dinner for five years, and that's been our thing. Now we're leaning into what we already are."
Courtesy
Pioneer Lakeshore Café's fried clam roll
The new all-day menu, available Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., features the café's popular crispy chicken sandwiches, fried fish sandwiches, BLTs, Bay Burgers and the Big Pac, a burger made from local alpaca meat. The couple will also serve fried clam rolls all summer long.
Rising costs for breakfast ingredients — the price of eggs has increased by 300 percent in the year Pioneer has been open, chef Jean-Luc said — reduced the already slim profit margins on the morning meal.
"I want to build some kind of recession-proof model," Jean-Luc said, "because who knows what's over the horizon?"
Pioneer will still offer brunch on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with new items such as eggs Benedict and biscuits with alpaca-sausage gravy.
"We couldn't leave our breakfast regulars in the dust," Jean-Luc said. "We'll just go the whole nine on Sundays and blow it out with a big menu of all the fun stuff."
"And we put the hash brown on the [regular] menu so you can get it every day," Lindsay said. "That will soothe some of the pain."