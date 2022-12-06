Play It Cool With the Winter Issue of 'Staytripper' 

click to enlarge Ryan Smith | Kirsten Thompson

Some folks wait all year for the flakes to fall and Vermont to assume its alter ego of Winter Wonderland, USA. Others understandably need a little convincing to leave their cozy cups of cocoa and face that arctic air. This issue of Staytripper, Seven Days' road map to rediscovering Vermont, aims to offer a chill itinerary for everyone.

Seeking an invigorating thrill ride through the frozen forest? October Siberians' sled dogs will guide your way. Need to refuel after mountain riding and sliding? We've rounded up après eats for every taste. Prefer to unplug on a dairy farm and maybe milk a cow? Rochester's Liberty Hill Farm will be your home away from home. Ready to shake those winter shivers? Savu's serene saunas bring the heat.

Guided by that trusty travel axiom "Do as the locals do," we also chatted up resident cold-weather lovers of all stripes. Their insider tips on where to stay and play will get you through this winter and many more.