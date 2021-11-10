Poem: 'Two Photos, 1944' 

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Bill Drislane
Above: Capt. Bill Drislane, the poet's father
A photo slipped from this book of poems
I opened on my lap —
my father looking out at me
from beneath his airman's hat,
standing by a jeep in India
when the war was at their backs.
My mother landed with a Red Cross crew
and this Pocket Book of Verse —
you can see she'd signed the title leaf —
and always at her arts,
with her camera in Chakulia's light
she caught this young man's pose.
Necktie tucked into his shirt
dressed in khaki slacks,
he'd take her driving around the airfields
and out to the gin-drink shack,
their spells from the bomb group's bugle calls
while the war was at their backs.
I keep another framed on my bureau,
two pilots at their ease
on liberty from a Kansas base
waiting orders to fly planes East.
"Kids," my father would often say,
"Old men at twenty-three."
One went down crossing the Hump,
the other into Bengal Bay,
and my father kept their photo close
in his wallet all his days.
It came to me when he was gone.
The war had always stayed.
I never till now saw these photos hold
the depth of my father's grief,
his pals both lost the month before,
my mother his relief.
You can see it in his muted smile
in the photo by the jeep.
My mother leafed through memories
in the pages of these poems,
and among them slipped this photo
to let the poets know
that war is always at the backs
of the ones who make it home.
Courtesy of Bill Drislane
Left: Maj. Alex Zamry and Capt. Eddie Glass, friends of the poet's father
Courtesy of Bill Drislane
Below: Signature of Ellen Westphal, the poet's mother