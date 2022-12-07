Police Arrest Man for Fatal Downtown Stabbing 

click to enlarge Sasha Goldstein ©️ Seven Days

Memorial for Abubakar Sharrif outside Piesanos

A 40-year-old Burlington man has been arrested and charged with murder for the weekend death of Abubakar Sharrif, who was fatally stabbed in a downtown Burlington pizza shop.City police say Von C. Simmonds, of Burlington, killed Sharrif around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning inside Piesanos on Main Street. Simmonds was arrested on Thursday afternoon and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in a press release. Simmonds was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday morning.An affidavit outlining the charges against Simmonds and the justification for for his arrest will be available following the arraignment. Sharrif was patronizing the restaurant when he was killed, Murad said earlier this week.A memorial of candles, flowers and a photo of Sharrif sits outside the since-re-opened restaurant."Long live Boosie," one message read.Sharrif is the fifth person in Burlington to die by homicide this year.Murad said the case was investigated by detective Erica Schaller, with assistance from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Vermont State Police Narcotics Investigation Unit.