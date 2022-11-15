Pop-Up Toy Store Coming to Burlington's Church Street in December 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Over the summer, Maura Donnelly was hanging out in downtown Burlington with her 11-year-old son when she noticed that something was missing: a toy store. Donnelly owns Simon Says, a general store for kids and families in Bristol that carries all kinds of essentials, from toys and taggy blankets to jigsaw puzzles and unicorn beauty backpacks.

Her Burlington trip "planted the seed of an idea" that will bloom this December, when Simon Says opens a holiday pop-up shop at 140 Church Street, the space formerly occupied by Red Onion Café.

Donnelly said the boutique will stock a selection of items available in the Bristol store, though that won't include apparel. Shoppers will find Legos, puzzles, games, art kits and Squishmallows galore from December 1 through Christmas Eve on December 24. And heads-up, anyone searching for seasonal work: Simon Says' pop-up shop is hiring.

Learn more about Simon Says at simonsaysvt.com.