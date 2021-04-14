Pot Seems to Make My Lady Parts Dry Up. How Do I Avoid This? 

click to enlarge Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I smoke pot nearly every day. Occasionally it gives me dry mouth. And sometimes when I have sex after smoking, it seems to make my lady parts dry up. How do I avoid this?

Cotton Crotch (female, 34)

Dear Cotton Crotch,

I'm pretty sure that anybody who has used marijuana has had a case of cotton mouth, and likely most people with a vagina have experienced what you're talking about. Certain strains of marijuana seem to dry up the mucus membranes throughout the body, but luckily it's a problem with an easy solution.

Drink plenty of water — lots of it. Your whole body has to be hydrated to keep everything flowing. If you're going to get busy, try to avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, which can cause dehydration. It also can't hurt to keep your environment moist by running a humidifier in the bedroom.

I've said this before and I'll say it again: Lube is your friend. Keep some handy at all times. If you use condoms, make sure to use a water-based lube. You can also find CBD- or THC-infused brands. I hear they're amazing.

Different strains of weed can cause different reactions. Some people think that strains with higher levels of CBD than THC are better for sexy time. I think it all depends on the individual and what kind of sex they're having: solo, partnered, slow, lusty. It's going to take some experimentation to figure out what works best for you — but what a good time you'll have along the way.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend