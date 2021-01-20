 Pressured to Return to Class, Teachers Begin Checking State's COVID-19 Math | Health Care | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 20, 2021 News + Opinion » Health Care

Pressured to Return to Class, Teachers Begin Checking State's COVID-19 Math 

By

The original print version of this article was headlined "Significant Figures"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Health Care »

About The Author

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts. He previously worked at the Missoula Independent, a Montana alt-weekly.

Trending

State Rep to Introduce Bill That Would Nix Religious Vaccination Exemption
Lawmakers May Roll Back Program That Credits Inmates for 'Good Time'
Elderwood Cited for Poor Patient Care During COVID-19 Outbreak
Scott's Executive Order to Update Act 250 Draws Fire
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 21 to 27
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in Health Care

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation