Primary Debates 

There's no substitute for hearing candidates respond to tough questions in their own words. Fortunately there are a lot of opportunities to see and hear from those running for statewide office this primary season. Here are a few candidate forums and debates, along with the entities that organized them. Many of them have already taken place, but they're all viewable online at YouTube.com.
U.S. Senate
- Republicans, June 2, Vermont Public
- Democrats, June 8, Vermont Public
- Democrats, July 5, Town Meeting TV
U.S. House
- Republicans, June 7, Vermont Public
- Democrats, June 9, Vermont Public/Seven Days
- Democrats, June 28, Town Meeting TV
- Democrats and Republicans, June 28, VTDigger
- Democrats and Republicans, June 30, League of Women Voters of Vermont
Lieutenant Governor
- Democrats and Republicans, June 15, VTDigger
- Republicans, June 16, Vermont Public
- Democrats, June 22, Vermont Public
Secretary of State
- Democrats, June 7, VTDigger
- Democrats, June 17, Town Meeting TV
- Democrats, Republicans and Progressives, June 22, League of Women Voters of Vermont/Kingdom Access TV
Attorney General
- Democrats, July 13, VTDigger
Looking for debates with state Senate and House candidates and other races?
Local government access cable TV stations including Town Meeting TV and ORCA Media often host forums with these folks. Check your community newspapers for trustworthy, verified coverage, too.
Find more primary campaign coverage on this website — including an in-depth look at the congressional, lieutenant governor and secretary of state races — at sevendaysvt.com/politics.