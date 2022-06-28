Primary Debates 

click to enlarge Tim Newcomb

There's no substitute for hearing candidates respond to tough questions in their own words. Fortunately there are a lot of opportunities to see and hear from those running for statewide office this primary season. Here are a few candidate forums and debates, along with the entities that organized them. Many of them have already taken place, but they're all viewable online at YouTube.com.

U.S. Senate

Republicans, June 2, Vermont Public

Democrats, June 8, Vermont Public

Democrats, July 5, Town Meeting TV

U.S. House

Republicans, June 7, Vermont Public

Democrats, June 9, Vermont Public/ Seven Days

Democrats, June 28, Town Meeting TV

Democrats and Republicans, June 28, VTDigger

Democrats and Republicans, June 30, League of Women Voters of Vermont

Lieutenant Governor

Democrats and Republicans, June 15, VTDigger

Republicans, June 16, Vermont Public

Democrats, June 22, Vermont Public

Secretary of State

Democrats, June 7, VTDigger

Democrats, June 17, Town Meeting TV

Democrats, Republicans and Progressives, June 22, League of Women Voters of Vermont/Kingdom Access TV

Attorney General

Democrats, July 13, VTDigger

Looking for debates with state Senate and House candidates and other races?

Local government access cable TV stations including Town Meeting TV and ORCA Media often host forums with these folks. Check your community newspapers for trustworthy, verified coverage, too.

Find more primary campaign coverage on this website — including an in-depth look at the congressional, lieutenant governor and secretary of state races — at sevendaysvt.com/politics.