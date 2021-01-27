 Storage Auction: Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC, Essex Junction, February 6, 2021 | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 27, 2021 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Storage Auction: Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC, Essex Junction, February 6, 2021 

Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents


Chloe Brock, last known address of 111 Broadlake Road Colchester, VT 05446 has a past due balance of $940.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 8/30/20. To cover this debt, per lease dated 3/4/19 the contents of unit #229 will be sold at private auction on 2/6/21.

Catherine Knowlton, last known address of 235 Belknap Road Berlin, VT 05602 has a past due balance of $698.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 9/30/20. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/10/20 the contents of unit #046 will be sold at private auction on 2/6/21.

Melissa Bouffard, last known address of 135 Pecor Ave. Essex Junction, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $1,312.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 7/31/20. To cover this debt, per lease dated 8/30/13 the contents of unit #092 will be sold at private auction on 2/6/21.

Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation