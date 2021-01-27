Storage Auction: Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC, Essex Junction, February 6, 2021 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Chloe Brock, last known address of 111 Broadlake Road Colchester, VT 05446 has a past due balance of $940.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 8/30/20. To cover this debt, per lease dated 3/4/19 the contents of unit #229 will be sold at private auction on 2/6/21.
Catherine Knowlton, last known address of 235 Belknap Road Berlin, VT 05602 has a past due balance of $698.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 9/30/20. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/10/20 the contents of unit #046 will be sold at private auction on 2/6/21.
Melissa Bouffard, last known address of 135 Pecor Ave. Essex Junction, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $1,312.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 7/31/20. To cover this debt, per lease dated 8/30/13 the contents of unit #092 will be sold at private auction on 2/6/21.
Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.
