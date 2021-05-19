 Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 19, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents 

Courtney Richard, last known address of 38 Grove St. Essex Junction, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $1282.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 10/31/20. To cover this debt, per lease dated 4/26/20 the contents of unit #530 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 5, 2021.

William Himan, last known address of 7 Ruth St. South Burlington, VT 05403 has a past due balance of $1,168.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 11/30/20. To cover this debt, per lease dated 7/22/20 the contents of unit #1011 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 5, 2021.

Sabrina Johnson, last known address of 26 E. Spring Street Winooski, VT 05404 has a past due balance of $452.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 3/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 10/05/20 the contents of unit #583 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 5, 2021.

Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.

